Armed teen to be tried as adult

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenage girl who was arrested at Illinois Terminal with a gun will be tried as an adult, State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said on Tuesday.

Champaign Police responded to the transport center on March 8 for a report of a fight in progress; witnesses said one of the participants was armed.

According to officers, they arrested 17-year-old Erica Kirk of Champaign after they found a .25 caliber gun in her coat pocket.

Kirk was transferred from juvenile court to adult court after Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman presented in court evidence of this offense and Kirk’s previous legal history. Kirk was previously sentenced for retail theft and mob action; the latter offense was the result of Kirk’s involvement in a violent 2019 fight outside the Centennial High School.

Kirk will be arraigned on Wednesday on adult charges of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID Card and for carrying a concealed weapon within 1,000 feet of a public transportation facility.

