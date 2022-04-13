ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

14-year-old Elyria girl missing since April 7

By Rachel Vadaj
cleveland19.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police asked the community to help find 14-year-old Quanise Kohler after she was reported as a missing runaway juvenile...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 4

Sophia Hernandez
1d ago

Go back home. Streets are not safe for you young lady. Talk to your parents and work it out. Prayers and blessings you follow your heart and head back home.🙏🙏🙌🙌

Reply
3
