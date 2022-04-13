14-year-old Elyria girl missing since April 7

The women who was shot and murder this past Thursday has been identified as Tina Case. According to police reports the suspect knew Case and may have waited for her to return home before ambushing her as she pulled into the driveway. Police were quickly able to identify a person of interest but they are still actively looking for that person. Tina Case was found shot to death inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle on Koerber Avenue in Akron, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO