ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Wayne County commissioners pass students' gun safety plan

By Darren Cunningham
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRRS7_0f7Ua5gg00

A group of high school students is taking up the fight against gun violence in Wayne County schools.

Tuesday morning, Wayne County commissioners passed the students' Gun Violence Resolution.

The gun safety plan, put forward by the Wayne County Commission Youth Council, calls for districts, parents and students to take preventative action.

Council Chair Keerthana Danasekara, a senior at Northville High School, told 7 Action News, "I think it's really important this year, especially with the Oxford High School shooting and in a lot of schools across Wayne County."

"We've had gun violence threats, which is why school shut down for a while. So, it's been very near and dear to our hearts. Personally in my school, I feel relatively safe, but there's a lot of schools in Michigan, in Wayne County that do need to implement extra measures, including my school," she continued.

Among the extra measures in the resolution, the youth council wants gun locks to be purchased when a gun is purchased to help limit access to minors of all ages.

"In 4 out of 5 cases in school shootings, at least one person has knowledge of the attackers plans before it happens. But it's not reported because there's not that trust between faculty and students. So, we're trying to foster a better relationship between faculty and the student body, so they feel comfortable talking about this," Council Secretary Kavya Keshavamurthy, a junior at Plymouth High School, said.

To make students even more comfortable with reporting potential threats, the youth council suggests creating an online drop box as a way for students to report concerns anonymously. Also, they want one day each school year to be dedicated to gun safety for parents and students. Schools would hold a seminar.

Near the top of their priorities is mental health and greater availability mental health professionals. The youth council wants students to have some time to seek out mental health resources.

"We all know that guns impact our community in a negative way, and of course, in schools especially with the gun shootings all throughout the country. It impacts the students and their ability to learn and so they wanted to address this issue," Wayne County Commissioner Monique McCormick said. "I am so very proud."

The students now plan to send their approved resolution to Wayne County's delegation in the Michigan legislature, the state superintendent and school boards in each Wayne County district.

Comments / 3

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Blocked from recognition funds, 12 Florida school districts seek alternatives

The big story: Florida Republican lawmakers made no secret of their desire to punish school districts that didn’t heed their wishes on school mask mandates. First, they talked about defunding any six-figure administrative salaries within the dozen districts that imposed strict requirements for face coverings with few ways to opt out. That idea didn’t go over so well with those who represented those counties.
FLORIDA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office’s Recreational Safety Division will offering the N.Y. State Safe Boating Course

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office’s Recreational Safety Division will be offering the N.Y. State Safe Boating Course. This course is required for anyone who will be operating a Personal Water Craft (Jet Ski/Wave Runner type vessels) and for anyone born after January 1st of 1988 to operate any vessel. The course will be offered on the dates and locations listed below. Those attending must be at least 10 years old at the time of the class.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Wayne County, MI
Education
County
Wayne County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#County Commission#Michigan Legislature#Gun Safety#School Shooting#Northville High School#7 Action News#Oxford High School#Plymouth High School
Newswatch 16

Verdict in Wayne County murder trial

HONESDALE, Pa. — A guilty verdict has been reached in the retrial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Wayne County. Cole Dufton of Pleasant Mount was found guilty Thursday morning of killing Suzette Bullis inside her home near Lakewood in 2018. During closing arguments, the prosecution...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WOWO News

City of Fort Wayne outlines plans for ARPA funds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry’s Administration has outlined a plan for nearly $51 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that will be introduced at next week’s city council meeting. City officials will present the Fort Wayne ARPA/State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTOV 9

Commissioners in Brooke County approve budget

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Commissioners on Tuesday approved Brooke County’s $12 million, 2022-23 fiscal year budget, which includes funds for the county’s two largest endeavors. "The biggest change in that is that we had to budget our monies for payments for our new annex that we're building,...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KXL

A Yamhill County Commissioner Faces Recall

YAMHILL, Ore–The attempt to remove two sitting Newberg school board members failed earlier this year .Ballots have to be turned in today for the recall of Yamhill Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer. The group Save Yamhill County is spearheading the effort. They accuse Berschauer of being self- serving and only caring about donors to election and failing to represent the needs of the people wo live in the community. SYC submitted more than 7,600 signatures, more than enough to put Commissioner Berschauer’s recall on the ballot.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
PennLive.com

County commissioners schedule evening meetings

The Perry County commissioners have scheduled several meetings to take place in the evenings around the county in coming months. According to the announcement on the county website, an evening meeting will be held in each of the next three months. Those dates and places are:. April 18 — Veterans...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
The Daily Record

Wayne County Farm Bureau hosts safety series

Wayne County Farm Bureau hosted “Gases on the Farm” the first session in its new Safety Series on March 17 at Orrson Custom Farming in Apple Creek. More than 120 farmers attended to learn about gases on the arm and monitoring options that are affordable and easy to use. Did you know that manure gases can be fatal even around open pits? Risks vary with level of agitation, wind speed, humidity and other factors.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy