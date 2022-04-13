Fire at Bent’s Fort now 25% contained

UPDATE: According to the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, the Bent’s Fort Fire has burned about 2,200 acres and is 25% contained.

Crews from State CFPC and others from around the state assisting this morning. Crews worked overnight and made some progress, however winds are expected to increase today, blowing to the West.

At this point Chief Brad Davidson is the incident commander for the Bent County Fire.

Bent’s Fort is closed.

UPDATE: According to the fort’s Facebook page, the historic site will be closed to the public Wednesday.

“Everyone and all of the animals are fine and the fort is undamaged,” the fort wrote. “We’re so fortunate. Thank you to all of the firefighters!!! Will follow up with photos later.”

UPDATE: The La Junta Fire Department (LJFD) has announced Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site remains safe despite a mix of strong winds and large flames.

According to (LJFD), first responders were called to the fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday. At the time, the fire was spreading toward the river bottom with heavy fuels and very strong winds.

LJFD confirmed the fire jumped the nearby river, which caused burning on both sides of the water. Resources were called in from Otero County and Pueblo County as Bent County dealt with its own large fire.

At 11:51 p.m., LJFD announced the wind had shifted and the fire was burning back to the West and Southwest.

“Bents Fort is ok and crews will be out all night and new crews will be in the morning to switch out,” LJFD wrote on Facebook. “Thank you all the farmers and locals who brought us food and drinks as well.”

ORIGINAL STORY: OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — The Otero County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is responding to a massive fire near Bent’s Fort. This is separate from the nearby fire in Fort Lyon that has forced evacuations.

OCSO says the Bent’s Fort fire was reignited from an earlier fire. It is east of Bent-Fort and has burned more than a thousand acres. La Junta Fire Chief Brad Davidson says three to four out buildings have been lost, but no homes have been damaged. There have been a few rural homeowners that have been on pre-evacuation notice.

“There is no threat to Bent Fort, it is being protected so I want that to be the main point. Mainly the fire has been in the river bottom, it has gotten out to some farm land but we’ve contained it off some farm land so its maintained to the river area,” Chief Davidson said.

The fire is five percent contained.

