Bent County, CO

Fire at Bent’s Fort now 25% contained

By Paige Weeks, Ashley Eberhardt
 2 days ago

UPDATE: According to the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, the Bent’s Fort Fire has burned about 2,200 acres and is 25% contained.

Crews from State CFPC and others from around the state assisting this morning. Crews worked overnight and made some progress, however winds are expected to increase today, blowing to the West.

At this point Chief Brad Davidson is the incident commander for the Bent County Fire.

Bent’s Fort is closed.

UPDATE: According to the fort’s Facebook page, the historic site will be closed to the public Wednesday.

“Everyone and all of the animals are fine and the fort is undamaged,” the fort wrote. “We’re so fortunate. Thank you to all of the firefighters!!! Will follow up with photos later.”

UPDATE: The La Junta Fire Department (LJFD) has announced Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site remains safe despite a mix of strong winds and large flames.

According to (LJFD), first responders were called to the fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday. At the time, the fire was spreading toward the river bottom with heavy fuels and very strong winds.

ALSO HAPPENING: Mandatory evacuations in Fort Lyon as multiple fires burn

LJFD confirmed the fire jumped the nearby river, which caused burning on both sides of the water. Resources were called in from Otero County and Pueblo County as Bent County dealt with its own large fire.

At 11:51 p.m., LJFD announced the wind had shifted and the fire was burning back to the West and Southwest.

“Bents Fort is ok and crews will be out all night and new crews will be in the morning to switch out,” LJFD wrote on Facebook. “Thank you all the farmers and locals who brought us food and drinks as well.”

ORIGINAL STORY: OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — The Otero County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is responding to a massive fire near Bent’s Fort. This is separate from the nearby fire in Fort Lyon that has forced evacuations.

>>Fires in Otero and Bent Counties, Highway 50 closed

OCSO says the Bent’s Fort fire was reignited from an earlier fire. It is east of Bent-Fort and has burned more than a thousand acres. La Junta Fire Chief Brad Davidson says three to four out buildings have been lost, but no homes have been damaged. There have been a few rural homeowners that have been on pre-evacuation notice.

“There is no threat to Bent Fort, it is being protected so I want that to be the main point. Mainly the fire has been in the river bottom, it has gotten out to some farm land but we’ve contained it off some farm land so its maintained to the river area,” Chief Davidson said.

The fire is five percent contained.

Here's what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21's previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
Mandatory evacuations lifted in Fort Lyon

UPDATE: Highway 194 through Fort Lyon to Highway 287 is back open, according to Colorado State Patrol. UPDATE: The fire near Fort Lyon is now estimated at several thousand acres, according to U.S. Forest Service. A Wildland Task Force with engines from Arapahoe and Douglas County just departed from Castle Rock to help. UPDATE: 145 […]
Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
UPDATE: Wildfire near Pueblo water treatment plant now 100% contained

UPDATE – 4/11 4:34 P.M. According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the fire is now 100% contained. No structures were lost, no injuries reported. Some crews are still on scene mopping up, but most have been released. UPDATE – 7:39 P.M. Crews are reporting the fire remains at 75% contained. They added fires and smoke […]
Crews contain brush fire in South Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire and Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire in South Knox County Saturday night. Around 10:22 p.m., Rural Metro reported the fire was under control. Around 8:40 p.m. Rural Metro responded to reports of a brush fire in the Cresent Drive area. Rural Metro said the […]
$9K worth of stolen property recovered, 3 people arrested after storage unit burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people have been arrested after police say they stole several thousand dollars' worth of property at a local public storage unit. Beginning in mid-March, the Sand Creek Investigations Division began investigating a storage unit burglary that occurred at the Public Storage located at 2790 Janitell Road. During the burglary, police say […]
Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an "extensive search" by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday."It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive," Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement."Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers."Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for March 25

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, […]
Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
19 stuck semis shut down interstate as snow moves through Colorado

As a storm continues to hit parts of Colorado, some travelers ran into issues due to road closures. One closure that was particularly bad was one that took place on I-70 in the Floyd Hill area, near Golden, when a reported 19 semis got stuck in eastbound lanes during the early hours of the Thursday commute. While this closure has since been cleared, another closure has popped up on I-25 near Trinidad due to adverse conditions.
102 MPH winds hit resort in Colorado, another closes for entire day

"Wind gusts are preventing us from safely operating our lifts," wrote Loveland Ski Area on Twitter, as dangerous winds blast much of Colorado and beyond. Loveland Ski Area will not open today, at all, with images from the scene showing windy, near-whiteout conditions. Clear Creek County, home to Loveland Ski Area, is experiencing dangerous weather conditions as wind gusts over 100 miles per hour hit parts of the state. A winter weather advisory is underway through midnight tonight, with some snow expected. Clear Creek County...
