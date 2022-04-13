Remembering Gilbert Gottfried and his connection to Chicago

Gilbert Gottfried's cause of death has been revealed. In a statement shared with ET, Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, shared that the comedian died from "Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II." He was 67. According to the Rare Diseases website, Myotonic Dystrophy type II is...
COMEDIAN Gilbert Gottfried has died at age 67, his family confirmed on Facebook on Tuesday, in another loss to the comedy world after Bob Saget and Norm MacDonald's recent deaths. Gottfried's family shared on Facebook: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long...
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
After surviving a dangerous hostage situation and a cruel upbringing, Merri Dee was hired as one of the first Black anchors in a major city and served as an inspiring role model. Dee turned her near-death experience into a lifelong mission to help other victims of violence and raised more than $30 million for charities. On Sunday TODAY, Hallie Jackson remembers a life well lived.March 20, 2022.
Gilbert Gottfried used his final days to support his friend Chris Rock. In the last Instagram post made before Gottfried's death on Tuesday, the 67-year-old addressed Will Smith hitting Rock, 57, during the 2022 Academy Awards. "Which is the worst crime? Chris Rock being physically assaulted or Chris Rock telling...
Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67. "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gibert's honor."
The news broke that comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away recently at the age of 67 after a long illness. The same night, the Broadway show Aladdin paid tribute to Gilbert, who famously voiced the parrot Iago in the 1992 version of the Disney film. Don Darryl Rivera, who plays Iago...
Gilbert Gottfried, the voice of Iago in “Aladdin” as well as the actor behind several iconic non-Disney roles, has passed away at age 67. Gottfried’s family shared the news about his passing on Twitter, writing, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”
Adult Swim is paying tribute to Gilbert Gottfried by highlighting the comedian's surprise cameo in Smiling Friends' season one finale! The world was taken by surprise when it was announced that famous actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried had unfortunately passed at the age of 67. Gottfried not only had a long running career on the screen, but also notably provided his voice to a number of surprise cameos over the years. He even most recently made his way to Adult Swim with the season finale of Smiling Friends, which introduced him to the series in one of the most surprising cameos in the series overall.
When our nation’s first female secretary of state met with the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board in the 1990s, her regal presence and world-class expertise quickly relaxed into a memorable chat — and a surprising question: “Does anybody still go to Riccardo’s?” Madeleine Albright asked. Riccardo’s? Some of the assembled board members wondered how she knew about “Rick’s.” Before it closed in ...
The city of Chicago kicked off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations early with the return of its annual river dyeing last weekend, which famously turns the Chicago River emerald green for a few hours. While Chicagoans and tourists have long been familiar with the tradition, few realize there’s a connection...
The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
From Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 22, the brunette lays down the law with her busybody rival. At the same time, a couple that was once too hot to handle plays with fire, Liam and Hope tempt fate by trying, in their own ways, to help Steffy, and Sheila adjusts her GPS. Where is she going? All signs point to — gulp — “a new extreme.”
Tim Feerick, the longtime bassist for post-hardcore band Dance Gavin Dance, has died suddenly. The band issued a statement on social media Thursday afternoon, revealing the tragic news. At this time, no cause of death has been reported. It is unclear how old Feerick was at the time of his death. "We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night," reads the statement posted to the band's Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Comments / 0