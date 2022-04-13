Remembering Gilbert Gottfried and his connection to Chicago

Adult Swim is paying tribute to Gilbert Gottfried by highlighting the comedian's surprise cameo in Smiling Friends' season one finale! The world was taken by surprise when it was announced that famous actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried had unfortunately passed at the age of 67. Gottfried not only had a long running career on the screen, but also notably provided his voice to a number of surprise cameos over the years. He even most recently made his way to Adult Swim with the season finale of Smiling Friends, which introduced him to the series in one of the most surprising cameos in the series overall.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO