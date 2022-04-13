Hartford police investigating threats made against school district, superintendent

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford are investigating threatening emails and phone calls targeting the school district and the superintendent.

This comes after a school nurse in the city was placed on administrative leave in March after allegedly making what the superintendent described as “inappropriate comments” regarding LGBTQ+ students in the district on social media.

In a statement Tuesday night, the school district said it has been alleged “that the district is indoctrinating [its] students” and that district staff members have been accused of criminal behavior.

“The false allegations have resulted in a myriad of hostile, vulgar, and threatening emails and phone calls to the District. Some of those threatening messages directly targeted our Superintendent by referencing personally identifying information,” the district said.

The district said it is taking the allegations and threats directed toward teachers and staff extremely seriously.

