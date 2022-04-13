ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

Martin’s walk-off lifts Manalapan past Middletown North - Baseball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Liam Martin’s walk-off single gave Manalapan a 3-2 victory over Middletown North in Manalapan. Martin went 2-for-3,Colton Gottlob scored two runs and Sean Caputo...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

No. 4 St. Joseph (Met.) defeats East Brunswick - Baseball recap

Jack Kern propelled St. Joseph (Met.), No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 start going 4-4 with three RBI as his team defeated East Brunswick 7-2 in East Brunswick. St. Joseph took a 3-0 lead in the third inning before pulling away as it tacked on three more runs in the top of the fifth. Robbie Carvelli also played a key role in securing the victory as he finished 2-4 with two RBI and one home run.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Red Bank Regional over Freehold Borough - Baseball recap

Nate Ruth struck out 10 batters while walking two and allowing two hits as Red Bank Regional defeated Freehold Borough 8-1 in Little Silver. Ruth also had two double and three RBI with Jackson Hyman adding a two-run triple. Gus Dal Pra had three hits, an RBI and a double as well with Jake Cohen tallying two hits.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford defeats Park Ridge - Boys lacrosse recap

Anthony Bonagura and Tyler Collins scored two goals to lead Rutherford past Park Ridge 9-8 in Rutherford. Matthew Chin, Joe Cerchione, Danny Carr, Sal Fernandez, and Zach Herninko each tallied a goal for Rutherford (3-1) as well. Herninko also scooped up five ground balls while Bonagura had four. The N.J....
RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
City
Middletown, NJ
Middletown, NJ
Sports
Manalapan Township, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Nese, Belvidere blank Mount St. Mary - Softball recap

Gianna Nese pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out four and walking none in Belvidere’s 4-0 victory over Mount St. Mary in Watchung. Kylie Graham was 3-for-3 with two RBI for Belvidere (4-1) and Audrey Charous went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and two stolen bases. Shea Murphy allowed...
BELVIDERE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Middletown North over Freehold Township - Boys lacrosse recap

Cole Kroeper, Colin Devine, Anthony Torregrossa and Hayden Claudio scored for Middletown North in its 4-3 win against Freehold Township in Freehold. Ryan McInnes turned away nine shots for Middletown North (2-4). Aidan Harrington netted two goals for Freehold Township (0-6), which saw Jaden Buckley score once and Ryan Rowolt...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Softball: Loughlin Ks 10, tosses 4-hitter to lead No. 17 Old Bridge over South Brunswick

Kacey Loughlin struck out 10 and walked one, pitching a four-hit shutout to lead Old Bridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a win at home over South Brunswick, 2-0. Emma DiMartini and Jayden Jones each hit a single and scored a run apiece while Loughlin helped her own cause by driving in a run for Old Bridge, which has won each of its seven games to start the season, two via shutout.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

West Orange defeats Boonton - Girls lacrosse recap

Dylan Wilkes scored seven goals to lead West Orange past Boonton 18-10 in Boonton. West Orange (2-2) took a 9-8 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half as it outscored Boonton 9-2. West Orange’s Brooke Meisner recorded four goals, eight ground balls, and eight draw controls while...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Lawrenceville over Hopewell Valley - Baseball recap

Hugh Devine threw six innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts and four walks for Lawrenceville in its 4-0 win over Hopewell Valley in Lawrenceville. Charlie Rossman threw the seventh inning for Lawrenceville (2-2). Hopewell Valley is now 3-3. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
NJ.com

Holmdel over Ocean Township - Boys lacrosse recap

Dylan Lagana netted four goals for Holmdel in its 15-2 win against Ocean Township in Holmdel. Kyle Kapcsos registered three goals and three assists as Evan Cohen and Will Gilfillan logged three goals and two assists apiece for Holmdel (5-2). Jared Battaglia provided one goal and two assists, Matt Tempone and Jack Powers notched one assist apiece and Andrew Arredondo turned away 10 shots in the victory.
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Ruga fans 16 to lead Atlantic Tech past Clayton - Baseball recap

Logan Ruga struck out 15 as he allowed one run on three hits, no walks and one hit by pitch in Atlantic Tech’s 3-1 victory over Clayton in Mays Landing. Ruga, sophomore, also went 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base for Atlantic Tech (3-4). Angelo Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a run and Wilfredo Lugo went 1-for-3 with a run and a RBI.
CLAYTON, NJ
NJ.com

Doane Academy defeats Florence - Softball recap

Jade Glass’s grand slam in the fourth inning helped propel Doane Academy past Florence 8-2 in Burlington. Florence (4-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Doan Academy (3-1) was able to tie things up in the third. However, Doan Academy broke the game open in the fourth as it scored seven runs to take an 8-1 advantage.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
193K+
Followers
103K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy