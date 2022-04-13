1 injured in shooting at Victorville mall
Authorities responded to the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville Tuesday evening after one person was shot inside the mall.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said one person was injured and transported to the hospital.
The shooter has not yet been located, the Sheriff’s Department said.
