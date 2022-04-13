ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

1 injured in shooting at Victorville mall

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jk1Sd_0f7UX3sl00

Authorities responded to the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville Tuesday evening after one person was shot inside the mall.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said one person was injured and transported to the hospital.

The shooter has not yet been located, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Check back for further details on this developing story.

IN THIS ARTICLE
