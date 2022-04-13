ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, KS

Kansas man killed in Monday Franklin County motorcycle crash

By Brian Dulle
OTTAWA, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — A 26-year-old Osawatomie man has died following a crash in Franklin County.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash Monday just after 1:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Vermont Road.

3 with serious injuries in Marion County crash

Deputies said the driver of a motorcycle was traveling south when he struck a hay trailer being towed into the entrance of a field.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene and identified as Edward Gulley.

The crash is being investigated by the Franklin County Crash Team, which consists of sheriff’s office deputies and officers from the Ottawa Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Franklin County Emergency Communications Center at (785)-242-3800.

KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
insideedition.com

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
RENO, NV
Motorsport.com

NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest

Troconis, the crew chief on Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado, was originally arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with felony second degree assault charges following a confrontation with NASCAR spotter Clayton Hughes. The incident took place at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2 of last year. The...
KSNT News

12-year-old Kansas driver goes airborne, flips car

THOMAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A 12-year-old driver from Colby, Kansas, and two passengers have only minor injuries following a crash in Thomas County. The 12-year-old boy was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra when, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the vehicle accelerated swiftly. The car left the road, hit an embankment, went airborne, flipped, and […]
COLBY, KS
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
