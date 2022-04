BARNSTABLE—The verdict in the case of the Falmouth man charged in a 2018 shooting of two Falmouth police officers is expected next week. On July 17, 2018, now-retired police officers Donald DeMiranda and Ryan Moore were shot during an interaction with Malik Koval, then 21, at Koval's mother's home in Falmouth.

