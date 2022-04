WHITMIRE — The Whitmire varsity baseball team dropped a Region 1-A contest to Dixie by a score of 8-3 on April 6. Senior Joseph Dillard (1-4) took the loss for Whitmire, throwing five innings and giving up five earned runs. Junior Ross Williams pitched the last two innings giving up one earned run. Offensively, Whitmire was lead by junior Trent Blackwell who was 2 for 4. Senior Cason English was 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

WHITMIRE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO