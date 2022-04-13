How to prevent a snakebite this spring and what to do if you get bit

Spring brings more rain and warmer temperature, but it also brings more snakes.

The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information (OCPDI) reported that Oklahoma has 300 snakebite patients a year, nearly one person each day.

The OCPDI also said that Oklahoma has three venomous snakes, the copperhead, several species of rattlesnake, and the cottonmouth/water moccasin.

Copperhead

Rattlesnake (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Cottonmouth/Water moccasin

Venomous snakes in Oklahoma have slit pupils, a triangular-shaped head and a heat-sensing pit on each side of the head between the eye and the nostril. However the OCPDI said it’s safest to consider ALL snakes as potentially dangerous.

Bites by nonvenomous snakes require still wound care and a tetanus booster if you have not had one within the last 10 years.

The OCPDI offers the following tips to help prevent snakebite this spring:

DO NOT handle or play with snakes. Even dead snakes can bite reflexively.

Keep your landscape or campsite well-manicured.

Wear boots and long pants in areas known to have snakes, and avoid walking alone in these areas.

Watch where you step and place your hands when outdoors. Do not put your hands or feet into places you cannot see.

Carry a flashlight, and wear shoes when walking outside after dark.

Stay on open ground; walk on clear paths and avoid sleeping on the ground. Place your sleeping bag away from caves and rock piles.

The OCPDI also offers these tips in case you are bitten:

Sit down and stay calm.

Wash the wound with warm soapy water.

Remove jewelry or tight clothing.

Keep the bitten area still and rise to heart level.

Call the Oklahoma Center for Poison & Drug Information.

If a snakebite victim is having chest pain, difficulty breathing, face swelling or has lost consciousness call 911 immediately.

If you are bitten by a snake, the OCPDI said do NOT do these things:

Cut the bitten area and try to drain the venom.

Try to remove the venom by sucking it or using a suction device.

Ice the area. Ice may cause additional tissue damage.

Apply a tourniquet or tight bandage. It is better for the venom to flow through the body than for stay in one area.

Attempt to catch tor kill the snake.

Give the victim sedatives or alcohol.

The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information is a program of the University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy at the OU Health Sciences Center. For more information, log on to www.oklahomapoison.org.l.

Pharmacists and registered nurses at OCPDI are available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week at (800) 222-1222. Poisoning emergencies are not handled through email.

