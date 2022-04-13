ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything you need to know about the Padres' home opener

 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres return to Petco Park after opening the 2022 season on the road, and team is set to take on the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

First pitch for the April 14 home opener is scheduled for 5:10 p.m., and El Cajon's own Joe Musgrove will take the mound for the hometown team.

Jon Foreman, the lead singer of the band Switchfoot and an Encinitas native, will perform the Star Spangled Banner prior to first pitch. Olympic gold medalist and Carlsbad native Kallie Humphries will throw out the first pitch.

Fans will be allowed into Petco Park at 3 p.m., and the Friar Faithful are encouraged to be in their seats by 4:30 p.m. ahead of the Opening Day pregame festivities.

This year, the San Diego Padres are among the teams with the most expensive tickets, coming in at $91. You can find tickets for the first home series of the year and other games throughout the season at https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets .

If you plan to attend Thursday's game, parking can be difficult in downtown San Diego/the East Village. While public transportation is encouraged, more information on parking in the area can be found at https://www.mlb.com/padres/ballpark/transportation .

Team officials added: “Continuing this year, standard Petco Park security procedures, including walk-through metal detectors, will be in place for every game. All fans must be screened as they enter the ballpark. Fans also will continue to have their bags checked by ballpark security staff prior to reaching entry gates and going through metal detectors. For enhanced ballpark security and to expedite the entry process for all guests, Petco Park will prohibit bags with the exception of single-compartment bags measuring 7” x 10” or smaller, drawstring bags, fanny packs, plastic grocery bags and infant and medical bags. Express Entry lines will be available at all main gates for fans without bags and dedicated entrances are available for Season Ticket Members at the Home Plate and Park Blvd Gates. Additional information, including a list of items that are permitted and prohibited at Petco Park, can be found at www.mlb.com/padres/ballpark/entry-policies .”

The Friars, being led by new manager Bob Melvin, opened the season in Arizona against the Diamondbacks and took three of four games in the series.

After dropping two of three games in San Francisco, the Padres head back home with a 4-3 record.

The active roster has changed numerous times since the start of the new campaign. In an Opening Day trade, the Padres dealt starting pitcher Chris Paddack, relief pitcher Emilio Pagan, and a player to be named later to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for left-handed closer Taylor Rogers and a minor league outfielder.

Other new faces on the big league roster include DH Luke Voit; catcher Jorge Alfaro; OF/1B Matt Beaty; pitchers Nick Martinez, Robert Suarez, and Steven Wilson; OF Jose Azocar; and top prospect C.J. Abrams.

Another highly-regarded prospect, pitcher Mackenzie Gore, was added to the team's taxi squad due to an injury-related concern with starter Blake Snell. Gore, 23, could make his MLB debut during the weekend series against the Braves.

PADRES OPENING DAY Celebrate the Padres' home opener at the East Village Opening Day Block Party New food, drink offerings available at Petco Park for 2022 season San Diego Padres reveal updated giveaways for 2022 home games Padres partner with MTS to highlight best way for fans to get to Petco Park QUIZ: How well do you know the Padres' history? TIMELINE: How Padres uniforms have changed

San Diego Channel

Musgrove, Machado lead Padres to 12-1 win over Braves

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched 6 2/3 brilliant innings for his hometown Padres against defending World Series champion Atlanta. Manny Machado homered for his career-high fifth hit and rookie C.J. Abrams hit his first homer for San Diego in a 12-1 rout in its home opener. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
