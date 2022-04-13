ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macario, Lavelle score 2 each and US downs Uzbekistan 9-0

CHESTER, Penn. (AP) — Rose Lavelle and Catarina Macario each scored a pair of first-half goals, and the U.S. women’s national team beat Uzbekistan 9-0 on Tuesday to extend the team’s unbeaten streak to 67 games on American soil.

Trinity Rodman, who came in as a second-half substitute, scored her first international goal for the United States. The 2021 U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year is the daughter of former NBA player Dennis Rodman.

Mallory Pugh, Midge Purce and Ashley Sanchez also scored for the United States, which opened the game with its youngest starting lineup — averaging 24.98 years — since 2007.

The U.S. team also defeated Uzbekistan 9-1 in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday in the first game of the two-game series. Sophia Smith had a hat trick in the victory.

The Americans have just one more international window, in June, to prepare for CONCACAF World Cup qualifying in July.

“I think we’re going to face teams that sit in a low block in qualifiers, so I do think this is a good test for that,” Lavelle said.

An own goal just 25 seconds into the game gave the United States the early lead at Subaru Park, home of Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union.

Macario, who plays professionally for Lyon, scored in the 12th minute and in first-half stoppage time. Lavelle’s goals came in the 25th and 27th minutes.

Pugh scored in the 14th for her fifth international goal, helping the U.S. to a 6-0 lead at the break.

Rodman’s goal in the 71st came in her third appearance for the United States. Just 21, Rodman plays professionally for the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Puce and Sanchez added late goals.

“I think the more time we get, the more fun it’s going to be and the more we’re going to be able to connect,” Lavelle said. “I think there’s so many different people that we can go to, to step up in a big moment.”

Aubrey Kingsbury made her debut for the national team in goal. At 30, she’s the oldest player in team history to earn her first cap.

Naomi Girma, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NWSL draft by the San Diego Wave, also made her debut for the United States. The average caps among the starting lineup was 21, and it was the first time since 2013 that the team didn’t start a player with 100 or more caps.

The U.S. team was originally scheduled to play a team from Asia for the international break but that team had to pull out. Coronavirus and European World Cup qualifying made finding a new opponent difficult.

Two veterans, Becky Sauerbrunn and Megan Rapinoe, were left off the roster for the two games against Uzbekistan because of injury. Julie Ertz recently announced that she was expecting her first child, and Crystal Dunn is also pregnant.

Other veterans who weren’t with the team included Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Christen Press as coach Vlatko Andonovski continued to emphasize young players in preparation for CONCACAF qualifying this July in Monterrey, Mexico.

The Women’s World Cup is set for next year in Australia and New Zealand.

The U.S. team’s unbeaten streak on American soil includes 60 wins and seven draws.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Related
ESPN

Lionesses World Cup qualification on hold despite 5-0 win

England's Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway netted twice each, and there was a goal for Ella Toone, as the visitors thumped Northern Ireland 5-0 to move closer to automatic qualification for the World Cup. They have a full haul of 24 points from eight games and will win Group D...
SOCCER
ESPN

Mexico book pre-World Cup friendlies vs. Uruguay, Nigeria, others in U.S.

Mexico has scheduled four summer friendlies to be played in the United States as part of its preparation for the 2022 World Cup, the country's federation announced on Tuesday. With the World Cup in Qatar looming at the end of the year, Mexico will travel to the U.S. to play exhibition matches against Nigeria on May 28 in Arlington, Texas; Uruguay on June 2 in Glendale, Arizona; Ecuador on June 5 in Chicago; and Paraguay on Aug. 31 in Atlanta.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Ukraine-Scotland World Cup playoff rescheduled for June 1

Back on the first day of April, the United States Men's National Team was drawn into Group B for the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar this fall, along with England, Iran, and the victor of a postponed European playoff. Dates for those rescheduled fixtures are now known. Per...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

USMNT's World Cup opponent will be known June 5: Ukraine to resume playoff with Scotland; Wales await winner

While all of the European participants in the World Cup were supposed to be finalized prior to the draw in Qatar a few weeks ago, there is still one UEFA playoff (Path A) set to be completed over the summer. Due to the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the playoff between Scotland and Ukraine had to be postponed. One the other side of that bracket, Wales, led by Gareth Bale, defeated Austria to reach the playoff final on March 24 as they await the winner of Scotland and Ukraine.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Pumas down Cruz Azul, advance to Champions League final

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pumas UNAM played to a scoreless draw against Cruz Azul on Tuesday night to advance 2-1 on aggregate to the CONCACAF Champions League final. Pumas will face the winner of the other two-legged semifinal on Wednesday night between the Seattle Sounders and NYCFC. The Sounders won the opener at home, 3-1.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Vancouver replaces Montreal as proposed Canada 2026 World Cup site

B.C. Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, has been added as a proposed site in Canada to host matches at the 2026 World Cup along with Edmonton, Alberta, and Toronto. FIFA made the announcement Thursday, nine months after Montreal dropped out when the Quebec provincial government withdrew its support. - ESPN+...
MLS
The Associated Press

Jacky’s quest: 1 woman, 1 leg, 102 marathons in 102 days

BOSTON (AP) — Jacky Hunt-Broersma runs like a woman possessed. And in a way, she is: The amputee athlete is trying to run at least 102 marathons in 102 days. Last month, a little more than two-thirds toward her goal of setting a new world record for back-to-back marathons, the South Africa native posted something on Twitter that got people talking.
GILBERT, AZ
