HS BASEBALL: Legacy wins wild one over Permian

By Christopher Hadorn
 2 days ago
Marcos Davila 03/02/2022 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

The conditions were ripe for Legacy and rival Odessa Permian to engage in a slugfest Tuesday at Ernie Johnson Field.

Strong wind gusts played an important part in the Rebels and Panthers combining for 15 extra-base hits during the first of three-game District 2-6A baseball series.

It turned out to be a wild game too with four lead changes in the fifth and sixth frames but LHS got the final one to go out on top.

Carson Lauderdale and Drew Martin scored on a Panthers’ throwing error in the bottom of the sixth to push the Rebels to an 11-9 win over first-place Permian.

LHS (16-7, 7-4) was staring at a 9-7 deficit after Permian (23-5, 12-2) scored three runs in the top of the sixth, capped off by a two-run homer from Gus McKay.

“That’s what we just talked about in our huddle, there were a lot of opportunities for us to give up and lay down but the kids kept fighting,” Rebels head coach Eric Garcia said. "They never once doubted themselves. Like I said, that’s what you’ve got to do in baseball. That’s part of the process of a game, the other team does something, you’ve got to turn around and answer. We answered every time tonight and it put us in position to win the ballgame. I couldn’t be prouder of the effort from the kids today.”

It was Legacy that played most of the game out in front.

In the bottom of the second, Rebels sophomore right fielder Marcos Davila launched a two-run homer that sailed well over the center-field fence.

Davila – who said he had never hit a ball that far after the game – gave the Rebels a 3-0 lead with his majestic blast.

“We’ve seen a few over center field but I don’t know in a game situation like that, in a pressure-type situation, that was huge,” Garcia said of Davila’s home run. “He really got a hold of that one and it was good timing for us. I was really pleased with the way we hit the ball today, all way around.”

Added Davila: “It means a lot to me. I really just do it for the seniors right now. I’m just glad we just got that first game over with Permian.”

LHS led 4-1 after three innings following an RBI double from Carson Lauderdale that plated Chase Shores.

However, the Panthers stunned the Rebels in the top of the fifth by scoring five runs to vault ahead 6-4.

Peyton Gregory, Sebastian Bravo and Caleb Boswell started the fifth with three consecutive doubles. Jake Glasman added a two-run triple and Callan Warren plated another run with a squeeze bunt.

The Rebels didn’t go away quietly, answering with a three-run fifth to take a 7-6 advantage.

With the bases loaded, sophomore Drew Martin provided the big hit, driving a ground-rule double deep to center to tie the game at 6.

Jace Martinez followed with an RBI single to give LHS the lead again.

“Our team is just full of competitors,” Davila said. “Every time something went down, all of us brought each other back up. Everyone leading off just did a great job today. Everyone had just great energy today. We've just got to keep it up.”

Trailing 9-7, LHS had its first batters reach base safely in the sixth as Andrew Prado led off with a walk before Vasquez and Shores singled. Casen Yonts brought the Rebels within one with a sacrifice fly before Vasquez tied it on a fielder’s choice.

With the lead, Vasquez recorded three outs in the seventh to pick up the save.

Shores went 4-for-4 with two ground-rule doubles and two runs scored.

Permian’s Xavier Melendez went 4-for-4 with two RBI doubles and two runs scored.

The two teams resume their series at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at McCanlies Field in Odessa.

LEGACY 11, ODESSA PERMIAN 9

PHS     001      053      0          --         9          12        1

LHS     121      034      x          --         11        11        0

Caleb Boswell, Xavier Melendez (5) and Peyton Gregory. Jace Martinez, Alek Kowalczyk (5), Raymond Vasquez (7) and Casen Yonts. W – Kowalczyk. L – Melendez. S – Vasquez. 2B – Permian: Melendez 2, Gregory, Sebastian Bravo, Boswell, Caden Stiles; Legacy: Martinez, Carson Lauderdale, Chase Shores 2, Drew Martin. 3B – Permian: Jake Glasman; Legacy: Andrew Prado. HR – Permian: Gus McKay; Legacy: Marcos Davila

DISTRICT 2-6A BASEBALL STANDINGS

District            Overall

W        L         W        L

x-Permian           12          2          23        5

Frenship          8        3          14          9

Legacy 7          4          16        7

SA Central      6         5          9          13

Odessa 6          7          14          11

Abilene            2          9          6          15

Midland          1         12         7          21

x-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday’s scores

Legacy 11, Permian 9; Frenship 4, Midland High 1; San Angelo Central 12, Abilene High 2; Odessa High at Lubbock Trinity, late

Thursday’s games

Legacy at Odessa Permian, 4:30 p.m.; Midland High at Wolfforth Frenship, 6 p.m.; San Angelo Central at Abilene High, 6 p.m.; Odessa High is open

