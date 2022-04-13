HS TRACK: MHS, Legacy has several athletes to watch in district meet

Legacy's Garrett Whitehill throws the discus 02/11/2022 during the Tall City Relays at Memorial Stadium. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Over the last two months, Midland High and Legacy track & field athletes have honed their craft all in preparation for the District 2-6A meet.

The District 2-6A Track & Field Meet takes place Wednesday and Thursday at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene. It’s the first meet of the four-meet postseason slate, as the top four finishers in every event advance to District 1-6A/2-6A Area Track & Field Meet, April 22 at Cougar Stadium in El Paso.

The area meet is followed by the Region I-6A meet on April 29-30 in Arlington and the prestigious state meet on May 14 in Austin.

Below are Midland ISD athletes to watch in the District 2-6A meet. Rankings, times and marks are based on information posted to athletic.net.

Leah Acosta, Jr., Legacy

The 2021 state meet qualifier has continued to build off her memorable sophomore campaign. At the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, she set a personal record with a toss of 155 feet, 8 ½ inches in the girls discus, which is the fifth-best throw in the state this season. She also ranks fifth (42-1) in the shot put in Region I-6A. Acosta set the meet records in the discus at both the West Texas Relays and the San Angelo Relays.

Brielle Bracken, Jr., Midland High

Bracken is a versatile athlete that tends to excel in any event that Lady Bulldogs track coach Desiree Stephenson puts her in. Her best event has been the triple jump, as her PR of 36-10 ½ is tied for sixth in the region. She also has an exciting rivalry with Legacy’s Aaralyn Strambler in the 100 and 200.

Kaden Childress, Jr. Midland High

Childress all of a sudden finds himself in select company, as he set a personal record by clearing 6 feet, 8 inches in the boys high jump at the Lubbock Invitational on April 2. That mark ties Childress for eighth in the entire state.

Taylor Gonzalez, Sr., Midland High

She has routinely been the Lady Bulldogs’ highest scoring athlete in meets this season. Her time of 45.09 seconds in the 300 hurdles puts her at sixth in Region I-6A, while her time (15.12) in the 100 hurdles puts her at eighth in the region.

Legacy boys 400 relay team

This team has tended to win gold no matter who races. In the early part of the season, Wesley Smith, Damien Johnson, Makhilyn Young and Canyon Moses led the Rebels to wins at the Tall City Relays and Max Goldmith Relays. At the Lubbock Invitational, Deonta Sonnier, Young, Johnson and Christopher Brazzell propelled LHS to victory. This team is expected to be challenged by San Angelo Central at district.

Christallynn Tate, Sr., Legacy

The Lady Rebels’ volleyball standout has made tremendous strides in the girls long jump, as she improved her performance by nearly 2 ½ feet from her season debut, topping out with a PR of 18-6 ½ at the West Texas Relays. That distance ranks sixth in Region I-6A.

Daniel Villegas, Sr., Midland High

Villegas has emerged as a state meet contender, as he set the San Angelo Relays meet record with a time of 48.54 seconds in the boys 400 meters last month. That time is the fastest this season in Region I-6A by nearly a half of a second and it ranks 17 th in the entire state regardless of classification.

Garrett Whitehill, Sr., Legacy

The Rebel offensive guard is arguably the best boys thrower in Region I-6A, as he holds the region’s top season mark with a 167-9 in the discus. He also ranks second in Region I-6A with a distance of 56-9 in the shot put.

District 2-6A Track & Field Meet

Shotwell Stadium, Abilene

Schools competing: Midland High, Legacy, Odessa Permian, Odessa High, Abilene High, San Angelo Central, Wolfforth Frenship

Wednesday

1:30 p.m. – Field events (girls discus, girls triple jump, boys shot put, boys high jump, boys pole vault)

3:30 p.m. – Field events (girls shot put, girls pole vault, girls high jump, boys discus, boys long jump)

4:30 p.m. – girls and boys 3,200 meters

5:30 p.m. – Running prelims (Top 8 advance to finals)

Thursday

9 a.m. – Field events (boys triple jump, girls long jump)

2:30 p.m. – Running finals: Order of events – girls and boys 400 relay, girls and boys 800 meters, girls 100 hurdles, boys 110 hurdles, girls and boys 100 meters, girls and boys 800 relay, girls and boys 400 meters, girls and boys 300 hurdles, girls and boys 200 meters, girls and boys 1,600 meters, girls and boys 1,600 relay