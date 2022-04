Another one bites the dust. MLB Trade Rumors reports the New York Mets placed right-hander Taijuan Walker on the injured list Tuesday with shoulder bursitis. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports “Taijuan Walker will miss multiple rotation turns; once he’s healthy, the Mets want to send him on a rehab assignment to get him fully stretched out before returning. (Buck) Showalter wouldn’t commit to David Peterson as Walker’s replacement, but that’s one of several possibilities.”

