Besides depending on the avocado as its main ingredient, guacamole has another thing in common with the fruit from which it is made: Both seem fresh and bright green at first, but look away for a second and they turn an unappetizing brown color. While this hue that both avocados and guacamole quickly take on may make it seem like they have gone bad, that is not actually the case.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 25 DAYS AGO