Assumption Parish, LA

Four cited in Assumption Parish after alligator found shot in the head

By Michael Scheidt
 2 days ago

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — On Sunday, April 10, four individuals from Texas were cited after an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The four people were cited for taking an alligator during a closed season.

LDWF identified the suspects below:

  • Boyd Bumbera, 23, from Brookshire Texas
  • Baron Vargas, 27, from Houston Texas
  • Manuel Gomez, 33, from Houston Texas
  • Jesus Fajardo, 35, from Baytown, Texas
According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, “Agents received a complaint of a deceased alligator located at the Gator Corner Truck Stop in Pierre Part.”

Closer inspection showed that the alligator had been shot in the head.

LDWF says, “Agents then reviewed surveillance footage from the truck stop and identified the four Texas residents as the people responsible for the alligator.”

Open season for alligators in this part of Louisiana does not start until the end of August.

“Taking an alligator during a closed season brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail,” according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

That is not the only punishment possibly awaiting these four individuals.

LDWF says, “The subjects may also face civil restitution totaling $375 for the replacement value of the illegally taken alligator.”

