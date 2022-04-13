Colorado couple feeds two squirrels on miniature picnic table every day

Who wouldn't climb four stories for free food?

Just ask Nutty and Buddy, two squirrels that have been visiting a Colorado couple practically every day of the last two and a half years.

The couple's names are Allan and Sherry Tenenbaum, and they have been married for 58 years. They say this all started a couple Thanksgiving's ago at their fourth-floor condo.

"He just came up about two and a half years ago, and I started feeding him... every single day. Snow, rain, anytime," said Sherry. "He's darling."

In the above video, you can see more pictures, courtesy of the Tenenbaums and Hyoung Chang of The Denver Post, and hear more about their friendship with Nutty and Buddy.