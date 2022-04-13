ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 Easter baskets donated for Columbia children in need

By Emily West
 2 days ago
Probation parole officers through the Tennessee Department of Corrections donated 100 Easter baskets for 100 kids in Maury County.

The baskets — full of egg dying kits, toys, candy and puzzles — went to The Family Center nonprofit , which provides assistance for those in need.

“As probation parole officers, we understand the important role family plays in a person’s life," TDOC officer Crystal Gray said. "Anytime we can help bring happiness or support to the families in our community that’s a good day in our book."

The Family Center has helped at least 10,000 families and raised $1.5 million, according to its website.

For those who need help from the center, call 931-388-3840.

