ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA play-in tournament: Irving and Durant lift Nets past Cavs to No 7 seed

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09N9be_0f7UQhez00
The Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, right, passes around the Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, center, during the second half of Tuesday’s game at the Barclays Center.

Kyrie Irving had 34 points and 12 assists, Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets took the No 7 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-108 on Tuesday night in the play-in opener.

The Nets raced to a 20-point lead after one quarter and turned the Cavaliers away time and time again to earn a matchup with No 2 seed Boston in a series that begins Sunday.

Irving made his first 12 shots before a three-pointer rimmed out in the fourth quarter. He finished 12 for 15.

A preseason NBA finals favorite who sputtered through a turbulent season and were in 10th place entering the last week of the regular season, the Nets have run off five straight wins. With Durant and Irving, they are far more dangerous than the usual No 7 seed.

And both are willing to give the ball to teammates who are capitalizing when they get it. Bruce Brown had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Andre Drummond scored 16 points.

Darius Garland scored 34 points for the Cavaliers, who have another chance to earn the No 8 seed. They will host the winner of the Atlanta-Charlotte game on Friday, with the winner moving on to face No 1 seed Miami.

Brooklyn and Cleveland both went 44-38 but the Nets clinched the tiebreaker by beating the Cavs at Barclays Center last Friday to finish 3-1 against them. Cleveland was confident it could come back to Brooklyn and win, though it was clear quickly just how difficult that would be.

The Nets made nearly 71% of their shots in the first quarter – Irving and Durant combined to make all eight of theirs – and closed the period with a 15-3 spurt that made it 40-20. It was a bigger lead than Brooklyn had in any first quarter during the regular season.

The offense sputtered, as it usually does, when Durant went to the bench to start the second and Cleveland went on a 9-2 run to cut it to 13. The margin stayed right around there the remainder of the half, with the Cavs missing a number of open looks before Irving’s jumper at the buzzer made it 57-43. That made him 9 for 9 at the break.

The Cavaliers, trying to extend a surprising season that saw them double their win total from a season ago, kept chipping away in the second half. But they would too often miss an open three-pointer or give up an extra possession on an offensive rebound that the Nets would take advantage of.

Nic Claxton had 13 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn.

LA Clippers 104-109 Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combined for 59 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome a rough night for Karl-Anthony Towns and beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 in a play-in game on Tuesday night.

Edwards scored 30 points with five three-pointers and Russell had 29 points and six assists to send the Wolves to the No 7 seed in the Western Conference and a first-round matchup with Memphis.

Paul George finished with 34 points after shooting 2 for 10 in the first half for the Clippers, who have a second chance to make the playoffs with a home game on Friday for the No 8 seed against either New Orleans or San Antonio. Reggie Jackson (17 points) and Norman Powell (16 points) did their part in stretches, but the Clippers failed to put the Timberwolves away when they were struggling through the first half.

Towns had only 11 points on 3-for-11 shooting and fouled out midway through the fourth quarter, but his sidekicks were more than up to the challenge.

Jackson’s three-pointer gave the Clippers their largest lead of the game at 93-83 with 8:54 remaining, but about four minutes later Russell knocked down the go-ahead three-pointer for a 97-95 advantage the Wolves never relinquished. He saluted the crowd for the punctuation. Edwards followed with a tomahawk dunk after blowing by Powell at the top of the key.

The fans were fired up for this fast-paced, fast-improving team that’s headed to the playoffs for the second time in 17 years, but the buzz wore off a bit in the third quarter while George found his groove with a smooth 15 points.

Then Towns fouled out with 7:34 to go, less than two minutes after he had just checked back in.

The Clippers have played all season without star Kawhi Leonard while he recovers from a repaired ACL for the injury he suffered in the second round of the playoffs last year, but the recent return of George and Powell from their long-term injuries have helped them come closer to their form of last summer when they reached the Western Conference finals. Powell, in a super-sub role, was a trade-deadline acquisition from Portland.

The Clippers had success disrupting Towns during the regular season when they won three of the four matchups, losing only in January when George was out, and they spared no energy attacking the two-time All-Star center from every which way. Nicolas Batum was his primary tormentor, but most of the Clippers had a hand in it.

Towns failed to make a basket in the first half for the first time in more than three years, an 0-for-7 clunker. His only points came on a pair of free throws, and he flashed a sarcastic smile and pumped his first after getting that call.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Andre Drummond
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Duke’s new assistant coach

Duke’s fairytale final season for head coach Mike Krzyzewski fell short of their ultimate goal of a national championship, losing to North Carolina in the Final Four. The program is now set to go through a significant change without Coach K, with associate head coach Jon Scheyer now taking over the program in the 2022-23 season. Scheyer will need to pick up where Krzyzewski finished and keep them as the powerhouse basketball program that they have been over the years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#Nba Finals#The Brooklyn Nets#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Barclays Center
The Guardian

A new start after 60: ‘I gave up marijuana after a lifetime of smoking – and began to dream again’

Jodie Sharp’s weed habit made her lungs hurt and her gums bleed. Two years ago, she quit almost by accident – and her life was transformed. Jodie Sharp’s days were all broken up the same way. “I smoked to go to work, smoked to do the washing-up, smoked for chill time.” Smoking marijuana “was a totally regular habit and every time I did it, I was smoking in exactly the same way, getting the same experience all over again.”
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Since LeBron James Signed With The Lakers, More Than 30 Players Were Traded, Only 3 Players Were Landed, And 3 Second Round Picks

LeBron James has been with the Los Angeles Lakers for 4 years now. During that time, he has had a very unique stint with the Lakers, experiencing the highest of highs, and the lowest of lows. LeBron has won the NBA championship in Los Angeles but has also missed the playoffs on two occasions, and got knocked out of the playoffs in the first round for the only time in his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum knows Nets aren't a typical No. 7 seed

The No. 2 vs. No. 7 seed series in the NBA playoffs are often not very competitive and end fairly quickly, and that's because the team with homecourt advantage is typically a much better squad. The upcoming first-round matchup between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets is likely to be...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Guardian

US Olympic figure-skating star Alysa Liu retires at age of 16

Alysa Liu, a 2022 Olympian and world championships bronze medalist, is retiring from competitive figure skating at age 16. Considered the future of US women’s skating and already a two-time national champion, Liu posted her decision Saturday on Instagram. “I honestly never thought i would’ve accomplished as much as...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Coe warns transgender athletes pose risk to integrity of women’s sport

Sebastian Coe has claimed that the “integrity and future of women’s sport” is at stake after the American swimmer Lia Thomas became the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship last week. The World Athletics president also called on the International Olympic Committee to introduce regulations that can be applied across every sport and insisted that “gender cannot trump biology”.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Steve Sutcliffe obituary

My father, Steve Sutcliffe, who has died suddenly, aged 75, worked for the Guardian for nearly 20 years, becoming administration manager in 1980. The highlight of his career was the move of the paper’s printing operations from Gray’s Inn Road to the Isle of Dogs, in east London – the contract for the new print site was agreed in 1984 and the first papers rolled off its presses in 1988.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

239K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy