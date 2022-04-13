Teen dies after argument, shooting in west Las Vegas

A teenager who was shot during an argument in a gated community in the west Las Vegas valley on Monday morning has died, 13 Action News has learned.

PREVIOUS: Teen shot in west Las Vegas after fight with neighbor walking dog, police say

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified him as 16-year-old Christian John Murphy.

Murphy's cause and manner of death were still pending as of this report.

The shooting happened at approximately 6 a.m. on Mariner Village Court, in a neighborhood near Flamingo Road and the 215 beltway.

Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's homicide section said Murphy had argued with a neighbor who was walking their dog. Both Murphy and the neighbor were armed, police said, adding it was not clear what led up to the argument.

Both people shot at each other, police said. Murphy was shot in the head and transported to University Medical Center's trauma center.

Police asked anyone with information about this case to leave a tip with the homicide section or through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.