Emaciated mountain lion cub rescued, treated at Oakland Zoo

 2 days ago

An orphaned and emaciated mountain lion cub spotted by hikers in the San Francisco area was brought to the Oakland Zoo, where veterinarians have named her “Rose” and are trying to nurse her back to health .

An initial exam indicated Rose had not eaten in weeks, Dr. Alex Herman, the zoo’s vice president of Veterinary Services, said in a statement Tuesday. The cub, estimated to be about five months old, weighs just 8.8 pounds (4 kilograms). The average female cub her age should weigh about 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms).

“She is excruciatingly thin. To survive, her body resorted to consuming its own muscle mass," Herman said. The cub is also suffering from extreme dehydration, "and her temperature was so low it couldn’t even be read."

Hikers first spotted Rose at the Thornewood Open Space Preserve in San Mateo County and reported the sighting to authorities, who sent a team of biologists and wildlife officials to find the cub. The search took five days.

After a day of treatment, veterinarians are guardedly optimistic about Rose’s recovery. She is receiving fluids and hydration intravenously and being bottle-fed small amounts of formula several times a day.

“We can already tell she has a feisty spirit and an obvious will to live, and we’re thankful for that,” Herman said.

Rose is the 18th orphaned mountain lion cub Oakland Zoo has received and rehabilitated from the state since 2017, zoo officials said. Three of the 18, Coloma, Toro, and Silverado, still reside at the Oakland Zoo.

People

Mountain Lion Tranquilized Inside California Office Building Will Be Released into the Wild

Workers inside an Irvine, California, business got a wild surprise on Tuesday when a 113-pound male mountain lion raced into their office building. According to CBS News, police and wildlife officials first spotted the mountain lion roaming around an industrial park. Authorities attempted to capture the cat, but the animal got spooked and ran into the building for Morse Micro Office before police officers could apprehend the animal outside.
IRVINE, CA
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
Tree Hugger

Newborn Puppies Found Abandoned at a Dumpster

In a place people typically dump greasy pizza boxes, smelly trash, and broken TVs, someone left an old laundry basket, lined with a tattered fleece blanket. Inside were six mewling tiny puppies that had been abandoned just a few hours after being born. Fortunately, someone discovered the puppies before it...
ANIMALS
CBS News

Iconic bull elk found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park: "He was definitely vulnerable"

An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
ANIMALS
Jersey Shore Online

Abandoned Puppies Rescued From Trash

HOWELL – A litter of nine puppies were rescued by a good Samaritan after finding them in a box near piles of trash at the Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale. During the weekend of February 26, the Monmouth County SPCA was alerted about the abandoned puppies and quickly sent out their Animal Control team to recover them.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
UPI News

Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece

March 17 (UPI) -- A sheep found wandering on an Australian mountain was relieved of a great weight when his first shearing in at least six years removed 88 pounds of fleece. Pam Ahern, owner of Victoria animal sanctuary Edgar's Mission, said she recently received a call about a sheep found by a hiker on nearby Mount Alexander.
ANIMALS
ABC News

ABC News

