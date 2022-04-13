ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.

Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, and Thomas Greiss made 28 stops. The Red Wings dropped to 2-5-3 in their last 10 games.

The Red Wings had several solid chances to tie the game — usually involving Dylan Larkin, who provided a consistent threat in the offensive zone — but they were unable to capitalize.

“We had our chances,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “They pressure extremely hard. ... You don’t have sustained time, but you’re gonna get big looks. I think we had those a lot, and in some cases we missed, and in some cases we didn’t shoot.”

The Senators jumped in front when Watson scored in the final seconds of the first. It was the eighth goal of the season for the Ann Arbor, Michigan, native.

“Obviously, getting a goal with four seconds left in the first was huge,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. “That just gave us a massive boost going into the room. You hate giving one up like that, but it is great to get one. (Watson) has been one of our hottest players and he came through again there, but it was just as big when he dives in front of a shot at the end and we get an empty-net goal out of it.”

The Red Wings responded with Bertuzzi's power-play goal 12:27 into the second. It was Bertuzzi's 27th goal.

Ottawa went ahead to stay on Batherson’s goal at 15:32.

HE SAID IT

“These two franchises are a long way from the finished product, but you can see how much young talent was on the ice tonight,” Smith said. “I think in a few years, the Senators and Red Wings will be having the same kind of battles that you see now from the Lightning and Panthers.”

UP NEXT

Senators: At Boston on Thursday.

Red Wings: At Carolina on Thursday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

