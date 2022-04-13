ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Car drives into building causing gas leak, 4 injured

By TMJ4 Web Staff, Ubah Ali, Sarah McGrew
 3 days ago
Three people have been arrested following a high speed chase that ended with the suspect car crashing into a residential building at 21st and National in Milwaukee. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Milwaukee Police said a complaint was originally received from the 1400 block of S. 20th St. about a potential burglary. When police arrived to that scene, three people jumped into a car a sped away.

Police said the pursuit ended when the suspect car blew through a red light at the 21st and National intersection, colliding with another car and ultimately crashing into a building. The suspect car also hit a parked car which was then launched across the street into another car.

A gas meter was also hit during the incident. WE energies responded and said the meter has been repaired.

According to MPD, illegal drugs and guns were found in the car.

Officials say the three people in the suspect car were injured as well as the people in the car involved in the collision in the intersection. No one in the building was injured, but one man who lives there said he was sitting just six feet away when the crash happened.

