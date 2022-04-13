ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Avian flu sends egg prices soaring — latest challenge for Bend restaurants raising menu prices

By Jordan Williams
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24CGCE_0f7UQYfK00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A bird flu strain across the country has forced farmers to kill millions of egg-laying hens, in turn reducing the country's egg supply and prompting egg prices to nearly double.

It's a jump in costs that McKay Cottage and The Victorian Cafe, two Bend restaurants that specialize in breakfast dishes, have both faced in recent weeks.

"It's unbelievable," Pam Morgan, the owner at McKay Cottage, told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday.

Morgan has watched the prices of eggs go from $18 at the start of the year to $28 and now $45.

John Nolan, the The Victorian Cafe owner for 20 years, said he recently paid $60 for an order of eggs.

It's not just the bird flu raising the cost of eggs and other items, it's also inflation. Nolan said he used to pay $6 for an order of eggs when he first took over the restaurant in 2002. Inflation has forced both restaurants to increase menu prices.

“It’s really been a battle constantly for a couple of years here of really just what we are going through,” Nolan said.

In the last year, McKay Cottage raised its prices about $1, while The Victorian Cafe raised its prices for the first time in 2 1/2 years.

"I raised my prices," Nolan said. "At this point, I'm debating how to not raise them all the time."

"Now we are in a position where we have accepted and we have to roll through these problems," he said. "And we have a positive outlook that we are tough enough to get through it -- if not by ourselves, then together."

The post Avian flu sends egg prices soaring — latest challenge for Bend restaurants raising menu prices appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Egg prices jump as bird flu hits U.S. poultry flocks

A rapidly escalating bird-flu outbreak in the U.S. is contributing to a surge in egg prices and threatens to raise prices on other poultry products in the coming months as deaths continue to mount. Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza so far have led to the deaths of more than...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Bend, OR
Food & Drinks
Bend, OR
Health
Bend, OR
Lifestyle
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Bird Flu#Inflation#Food Drink#The The Victorian Cafe
Daily Mail

Free-range eggs to disappear from supermarkets on Monday - as British hens have spent four months cooped up in bird flu lockdown

Free-range eggs will disappear from supermarkets on Monday – because Britain's hens have spent the last four months cooped up. Chickens have been in bird flu lockdown since November, meaning eggs previously classed as free-range must now be labelled 'barn'. Officials at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
Food Beast

The USDA Predicts Food Costs to Soar By the End of the Year

According to the USDA, shoppers should brace for food costs to surge by the end of the year. The United States Department of Agriculture unveiled its food price outlook for 2022, which provided a bleak outlook of soaring grocery prices, with consumers potentially spending up to 4% more on food.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MedicalXpress

Kinder recalls chocolate eggs after salmonella cases

Italian confectionary group Ferrero said Tuesday it has recalled Kinder chocolate eggs in several European countries over possible links to dozens of salmonella cases less than two weeks before Easter. While none of the toy-filled Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs or other products has been proven to contain salmonella, Ferrero told...
FOOD SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Major supermarkets recall biscuits, Kinder eggs and ready meals over safety fears

Supermarkets are recalling a number of popular food products due to safety concerns. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a series of alerts for a range of goods. These include digestive biscuits and a selection of Kinder products. If you have bought one of the below products then you are advised not to eat it and instead return it to the store in exchange for a full refund.
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

Ferrero Has Recalled 2 Varieties of Its Kinder Chocolate Due to Salmonella Concerns

Another potential salmonella outbreak has surfaced, but this time it’s affecting a few of your favorite chocolate candies. A week after a popular peanut butter brand was forced to recall several of its products, Ferrero is voluntarily recalling two of its most popular Kinder chocolates due to possible salmonella contamination. Ferrero North America announced the recall last Thursday after salmonella was found at the same manufacturing facility in Europe where these chocolates were made.
KTVZ News Channel 21

As water allocations fall amid severe drought, struggling C.O. farmers search for answers

Casad Family Farms manages 360 acres of land in Jefferson County, growing a variety of crops and animals. Operators Kate Havstad-Casad and Chris Casad said Tuesday that amid another year of serious drought, they are receiving less than 20 percent of their normal water allotment this year. The post As water allocations fall amid severe drought, struggling C.O. farmers search for answers appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy