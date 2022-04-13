ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

Nixa tops Willard in ranked battle

By Dan Lindblad
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEmFm_0f7UPZVq00

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa and Willard won’t meet in the baseball state tournament as they are in different classes.

But Tuesday night was a state tournament caliber battle.

Nixa beat Willard 10-2 on Tuesday in Nixa to win the battle between state ranked teams.

The Tigers (10-4) scored two runs in the first inning to jump ahead of the Eagles 2-0.

Nixa, though, stormed back thanks in part to a two-run home run off the bat of Rylan Michel to tie the game up.

Shortly after, Tanner Grant lined a double to deep left center to score Jaret Nelson.

From there the Eagles refused to let off the gas until the final out.

Willard is scheduled to host Francis Howell on Friday, while Nixa will travel to Carthage on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Nixa perfect in rain-shortened game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The rain might’ve moved the baseball game up an hour, but the Nixa Eagles came ready to play. The Eagles beat Hillcrest 15-0 in a rain-shortened game on Monday afternoon at Hillcrest High School in Springfield. The game was called after the Eagles scored six runs in the fourth inning to bring […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Osborne ends Nixa run with second place finish

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The biggest class in Missouri high school basketball crowned its state champions Friday at JQH Arena. In the boys title game it was Nixa against Christian Brothers out of St. Louis. Nixa coach Jay Osborne retiring after this game. Nixa off and running, Colin Ruffin drops it down low to Kael Combs for the […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa is title game bound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It got close, but never a one-possession game. Nixa held tough during a fourth quarter Staley run en route to a 53-43 win in the Class 6 boys’ state semifinal on Thursday at JQH Arena. Kael Combs and Colin Ruffin combined to score 37 of the 53 Nixa points in the semifinal. […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

West Plains captures state championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In a rematch of last season’s state championship, West Plains got its revenge. The Lady Zizzers beat Whitfield 50-37 in the class 5 state championship game at JQH Arena in Springfield on Saturday. Ashton Judd scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Lady Zizzers in the final game of her career. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
City
Carthage, MO
Willard, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Willard, MO
Nixa, MO
Sports
KOLR10 News

Franklin enters transfer portal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Wednesday, Jasmine Franklin became the latest Lady Bear to enter the transfer portal. The start forward announced on Twitter that she will enter the portal as a graduate transfer. “I would also like to thank Coach Harper and her staff for recruiting me and allowing me to play at the Division […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Body found in field near Nevada, MO

NEVADA, Mo. — A body found in a field near Nevada, Missouri Wednesday is now the subject of a death investigation. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office first received a report of a body southeast of Nevada in a field. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was contacted and now their Division of Drug and Crime Control […]
NEVADA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#Tigers#Eagles 2 0#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

The truth behind Marshfield’s “ghost deer”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A sighting of an albino deer is getting a lot of attention here in the Ozarks. A man in Marshfield was able to catch a glimpse of the white deer that was standing on the side of the road. Dale Richerson was able to get a quick video before the female ran […]
MARSHFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about crime. Missouri has an above-average violent crime rate, according to […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Springfield man sentenced for distributing meth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Springfield was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday (4/12/22) for being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Darrell Lynn Ferguson, 57, pleaded guilty back in October 2021 to taking part in distributing at least 32 pounds of meth between March 12, 2018, and June 6, 2018. He […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
KOLR10 News

Tornado watches issued for counties in the Ozarks

Tornado watches are in place until 4:00 p.m. for several counties in the Ozarks. Dent, Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, and Texas Counties are under a tornado watch Wednesday. These storms are ramping up as a cold front moves into the KOLR 10/Ozarks Fox viewing area. The greatest threat is in counties in the western […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

2022 crime in the Ozarks

OzarksFirst is keeping track of criminal cases our crew covers across the Ozarks throughout 2022. This story will be updated regularly as we learn more about these cases. March 9, 2022 Gage Bittner and Teresa Ireland were charged in connection with the death of a man in Seymour in March. Bittner was charged with Second-Degree […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Man who led deputies on a multiple-county chase pleads guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greggory Erwin, who hit several patrol cars during a chase on Interstate 44 in early 2022 and faces multiple charges has pleaded guilty. Erwin faced three felony resisting arrest charges and one misdemeanor DWI charge and pleaded guilty Friday, April 8, 2022. His sentencing is scheduled for May 27, 2022. According to […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

West Plains man indicted for first-degree murder

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. – A 22-year-old has been indicted by a grand jury for the shooting death of West Plains resident James Vineyard. Damian Henry has been indicted for Armed Criminal Action and first-degree Murder, according to the police statement. According to court documents, Henry told officers that he shot Vineyard because Vineyard was fighting […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy