Nixa tops Willard in ranked battle

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa and Willard won’t meet in the baseball state tournament as they are in different classes.

But Tuesday night was a state tournament caliber battle.

Nixa beat Willard 10-2 on Tuesday in Nixa to win the battle between state ranked teams.

The Tigers (10-4) scored two runs in the first inning to jump ahead of the Eagles 2-0.

Nixa, though, stormed back thanks in part to a two-run home run off the bat of Rylan Michel to tie the game up.

Shortly after, Tanner Grant lined a double to deep left center to score Jaret Nelson.

From there the Eagles refused to let off the gas until the final out.

Willard is scheduled to host Francis Howell on Friday, while Nixa will travel to Carthage on Friday.

