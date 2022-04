Everyone, it seemed, was happy — if not thrilled — to see the "Bakersfield Sound" exhibit finally open at the Kern County Museum on Sunday. They oohed and awed at the glittering costumes, the vintage posters and the musical instruments that were once played by pioneers of an evolving style of louder, more raucous, less citified country music that came to be known as the Bakersfield Sound.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO