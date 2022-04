(Logan) Logan-Magnolia shot 221 and the Riverside girls had no team score in Tuesday’s golf dual at Lo-Ma.

Medalist honors went to Logan-Magnolia’s Kali Collins with a 47. Riverside had runner-up Adi Brink with a 49. Also for the Lady Dawgs Kia Meek submitted a 65.

Cara Ohl, Karsten Bruns, and Jazmyn Guritz all shot 58 for Logan-Magnolia. The Panthers got a 59 from Macanna Guritz and a 62 out of Mackenna Bucksbee.