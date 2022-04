VIRGINIA/EVELETH — Students in Kyle Hammer’s high school Intro to Business classes were each given two sticky notes on Tuesday and asked to place one of them as high as possible on a classroom wall. They were then asked to get the second one even higher. It didn’t matter how the Rock Ridge students accomplished that, whether they stood on a chair or jumped to get the note above the first — as long as they surpassed their first effort. ...

EVELETH, MN ・ 26 DAYS AGO