Memphis, TN

Shopper’s stolen van found stripped of parts a day later

By Autumn Scott
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for suspects who they say stole a vehicle and stripped it of its parts.

The victim told police Monday he was coming out of Floor and Decor on Summer Avenue when he saw his 2004 Chevrolet Express van leaving the parking lot.

Surveillance video shows two unknown suspects occupying a white vehicle of an unknown make and model with one of the suspects getting into the van.

The victim received a call from MPD on Tuesday. Police said his vehicle was found in the area of Weaver Road and Nonconnah Road.

However, the van was stripped of its motor, transmission, motor mounts, gas tank, computer, wire harness, battery and all of the victim’s specialty tools.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

