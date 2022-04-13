Severe Weather Statement issued for Bowie, Cass, Harrison, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 22:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Harrison; Morris; Red River; Titus; Upshur; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LITTLE RIVER...CASS...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON SOUTHEASTERN WOOD...BOWIE...NORTHERN UPSHUR...MORRIS...EASTERN TITUS...EASTERN CAMP AND SOUTHEASTERN RED RIVER COUNTIES At 1045 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Boxelder to near Gilmer, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Texarkana, Gilmer, New Boston, Nash, Hooks, Daingerfield, Linden, Hughes Springs, De Kalb, Lone Star, Naples, Ore City, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Cason, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Cookville and Rocky Branch. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BOWIE COUNTY, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO