WATCH: Trail Cam Captures Buck With Mind-Boggling Open Wound Walking Around Like Nothing Happened

WARNING: this is pretty graphic, so if you’re squeamish, you might want to look away…

In the fall of 2020, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen can’t comprehend.

The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Some organs appear to be exposed as well. It’s a miracle the buck is even walking around like meh, no biggie.

According to MeatEater, the footage was taken by local hunter Chris Evans (not to be confused with Captain America Chris Evans), who has since reached out to local landowners to find out what happened.

More wild videos from RIFF Outdoors

“Pretty wild thing to see a deer still walking after something like this.”

“We are trying to see if we can find and kill him if he is still alive.”

Guesses of how this might’ve happed range everywhere from fleshing-eating disease and infection, to a car hitting him, and some even suggest that this was the work of alien life forms, but the most likely scenario involves him getting caught in a combine.

Either way, it’s absolutely insane that he’s still walking around with such a gaping wound.

The Recovery

The buck was found nearly a month later, but by then, there wasn’t much left of him.

“YES. The deer was found dead on the neighboring property about a month after the trail video was taken. Nothing but the skull antlers and spine. I’m guessing he didn’t live longer than a day or 2.”

“We had coyotes running around on other cameras same day and next day. I think they were onto his blood scent. He was found near a farm pond. I think he headed into the water.”

He was one tough SOB, that buck…

Shop the Riff Outdoors x Busch Beer Collection from Whiskey Riff Shop.