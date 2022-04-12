Moving Indoors: Watertown's boys tennis team beats weather, Milbank in home dual

Watertown High School’s boys tennis team moved its home opener inside and posted a 9-0 dual victory over Milbank on Tuesday on the indoor courts at WHS.

The Arrows were also scheduled to play Sioux Falls Jefferson, but that dual has been pushed back to Thursday, May 5 at 1 p.m. in Brookings.

“We had a nice win against Milbank today,” said Watertown head coach Ryan Zink. “I’m thankful we could play inside with how the weather has been.”

Paul Vocu, Curtis Sneden, Evan Meester, Jack Sjoberg, Jadon Lindner and Zandar Binde each recorded singles wins for the Arrows against Milbank.

Meester-Sneden, Vocu-Sjoberg and Lindner-Binde teamed for doubles wins.

“I thought all the kids played well,” said Zink. “I know they will continue to work hard to get better.”

Watertown is scheduled to face Aberdeen Roncalli at 12:30 p.m. and Sioux Falls Roosevelt at 3 p.m. on Thursday in a triangular scheduled for Kuehn Park in Sioux Falls.

Watertown 9, Milbank 0

• Singles — Paul Vocu, W, def. Benett Street, 10-6; Curtis Sneden, W, def. Joe Schulte, 10-1; Evan Meester, W, def. Gregory Grabow, 10-0; Jack Sjoberg, W, def. Charles Whitesitt, 10-0; Jadon Lindner, W, def. Will Snaza, 10-2; Zandar Binde, W, def. Daniel Shelstad, 10-2.

• Doubles — Meester-Sneden, W, def. Street-Schulte, 10-3; Vocu-Sjoberg, W, def. Grabow-Whitesitt, 10-0; Lindner-Binde, W, def. Snaza-IsaiahKorstjens, 10-0.