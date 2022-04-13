ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Steve Nash spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 115-108 on Tuesday evening, and they are now the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference for the NBA Playoffs.

After the win, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters about the impressive performances of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Nets will begin their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics this upcoming weekend.

