AHSAA baseball: Etowah's Caleb Freeman making quick recovery from Tommy John surgery

ATTALLA — It's not often a sigh of relief is taken when Tommy John surgery is recommended for a pitcher.

Such was the case for Etowah's Caleb Freeman, but there's a caveat.

The reconstructive surgery for the torn UCL was in his right hand. Being a left-handed pitcher, it was his non-throwing arm.

"He was playing running back and planted his arm on the ground to make a cut, when he did, the UCL popped on him," Etowah coach Blake Bone said. "If there was going to be an injury, thank goodness it was to his non-throwing arm. That would have been season-ending."

Freeman's injury took place Oct. 8 in a 44-0 win over Hanceville. The initial diagnosis had him out into mid-March, a month into the baseball season.

However, Freeman got to work on his rehabilitation process and was able to return ahead of the Blue Devils' season opener Feb. 19.

"I didn't know what to expect at first," he said. "When they said it was Tommy John in my right arm, it was a big relief. I had in my head the whole time I wanted to be here for the first game. Every time I stepped into physical therapy, it was a grind everyday. There was a lot of blood, sweat and tears."

Freeman's return has been a huge boon for Etowah (20-10), which entered Tuesday as the No. 4-ranked team in Class 4A .

In 29 innings, the Blue Devils ace has struck out 33 hitters with a 1.21 ERA. He also has three pickoffs.

"We knew coming in he was going to be a guy we counted on," Bone said. "He's really built up his ability to go deep into games. He struggled with that early. He hit a wall in the fourth inning."

Besides doing more work in the weight room, Freeman said he has worked on pitching more to contact and not getting deep into counts early in the game.

Following a 9-1 loss to No. 2 Oneonta on Tuesday in Area 10 play, Etowah will turn to Freeman in a game to even the area standings with Oneonta on Thursday.

"Main thing is I have to go in there and throw strikes," Freeman said.

Freeman has worked on his secondary pitches to transform into the ace.

"He has a very, very nice curveball," Etowah catcher Briggs Freeman said. "He's added a changeup to his arsenal. He can run his fastball up to 86 mph. His fastball has very good run and good spin on it."

Briggs and Caleb are twins. At home, they still share a bedroom. Briggs, who suffered a shoulder injury during football, rehabbed with Caleb.

"I got his back and he's got mine," Briggs said. "We've been playing baseball together since we were 5. He's been pitching since he was 9. You do all the math, that's over 1,000 pitches he's thrown (to me).

"I knew he was going to be back. He's different. He's one of the guys who works harder than anyone else."

In addition to being the staff ace, Caleb also hits in the two-hole and is the centerfielder.

Caleb is hitting .330 with a .909 OPS, eight doubles, one home run and a triple this season.

The elbow still impacts him.

"Sometimes when I swing and miss or dive for a ball, it still hurts," Caleb said. "When I hit it, sometimes it will tingle my whole arm. Just have to shake it off and keep going."

