Orange County, FL

Orange County deputy, K9 injured in rollover crash

By Katie Sivco
WESH
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy and K9 are being treated for injuries following a crash Tuesday. The Florida Highway Patrol said the K9 patrol unit was traveling through the...

www.wesh.com

WESH

One dead after dump truck flips in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died after a crash in Orange County on Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol officials say it happened just before 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes of SR-528 around mile marker 14. Investigators say a dump truck flipped, and the driver was pronounced dead...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Delaware Gazette

Man dies in rollover crash

An investigation is ongoing after a Centerburg man was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Porter Township. The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Saturday that Christopher C. Thomas, 26, was operating a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck northbound on Condit Road Saturday morning at approximately 7:14 a.m. near Olive Green Road when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a mailbox post, a culvert and overturned several times.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After SUV Slams Into Playground at Fla. Preschool: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'

A Florida girl was killed this week when a driver crashed into the playground of the preschool where she and another child were playing. According to a report sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, a child died on Wednesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman veered off a DeSoto County roadway, drove through a chain-link fence and collided into two children inside a playground at Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. The SUV finally came to a stop when it crashed into a tree, FHP said.
ARCADIA, FL
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
WESH

Man dies after being found severely burned in Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man died after officials said he was found severely burned in an Orlando intersection. Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened to him. The case has taken a turn since the 36-year-old victim Suwayne James died. On April 5 just before midnight, a...
ORLANDO, FL
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

‘Semiautomatic weapons, long rifles’: Huge haul of guns seized in Florida during Spring Break

Panama City Beach Police say they seized enough guns to “arm a small army” over the weekend. Law enforcement officials in Panama City Beach in northwestern Florida – a popular Spring Break destination – announced on Monday that they seized 75 weapons and detained 161 people on Saturday and Sunday, referring to the suspects as “pathetic cowards”. Beach Police Chief JR Talamantez said the guns “were taken over a period of two days”. “It could arm a small army. Semiautomatic weapons, long rifles – these are weapons brought to a resort destination. These are weapons brought to a beach,”...
Comments / 0

