Hundreds experienced power outages in northern Iowa

GILMORE CITY, Iowa — A day after astrong line of storms brought tornadoes to Iowa Tuesday, damage reports are coming in from several towns. National Weather Service meteorologists say up to 10 tornadoes were reported across northern Iowa Tuesday. Viewer photos show a grain silo toppled over and scrunched...
(ABC 6 News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornadoes so far from storms in southeast Minnesota and North Iowa. Initial survey results from the EF-2 tornado in Taopi, Mn, which occurred around 10:40 p.m. reached peak wind speeds of 132 mph and injured two people. The tornado moved through western Taopi, Minnesota, damaging or destroying homes, farms, and outbuildings and downing/snapping transmission power lines.
MASON CITY — Severe weather impacted north-central Iowa in several places last night with damage caused by tornadoes, hail and wind. In Mason City, areas between the Winnebago River and North Iowa Area Community College suffered significant damage last night during one of the rounds of severe weather when straight-line winds hit in the Eastbrook area, including at Radio Park.
Strong storms that produced tornadoes moved through Iowa Tuesday evening. KCCI Meteorologist Evan Bunkers spotted one tornado on the ground near Gilmore City. He raced out of the area as soon as that tornado formed. KCCI viewers sent in photos of the storm and storm damage. Areas such as Gilmore...
The first big severe weather day of the spring in Minnesota remains possible in southern parts of the state on Tuesday, though it's still entirely possible that the worst of the storms stay in Iowa. Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking the storm system for Bring Me The News. He says...
A portion of southbound Interstate 35 near Faribault was closed Tuesday afternoon due to several crashes. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed multiple semis overturned with traffic backed up. Authorities say a total of nine were tipped over. MnDOT said the stretch of southbound I-35 between Exit 55 for...
For a split second as I walked around my apartment I thought I witnessed a crime scene yesterday. It only took a second to realize immediately that it was nothing nearly that seriously, but man what a random thing to see in an Iowa alleyway. If you live in the...
This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
PATON, Iowa — According to his brother, Kevin Cummings was a man of many hobbies—a fisher, a hunter, a racing fan. But after his death on April 8, his brother is left with some difficult questions. "Why did it happen when it shouldn't have happened?" Keith Cummings said.
ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
A storm system stretching up the midsection of the United States had people in several states — including southern Minnesota — bracing Tuesday for the possibility of tornadoes. By Tuesday evening there were tornado watches or warnings covering parts of Texas, Iowa and Minnesota. One apparent tornado struck...
Just in time for the spring flowers to make their appearance and make that first pass through your lawn and garden, we still have the unwelcome reminder of winter. It's mid-April for cryn-out-loud. Yep, this must be the upper plains. Specifically, North Dakota! They will be the unlucky ones this...
Before you spread the PB alongside the J make sure your Skippy isn't listed below. The peanut butter on your shelf may be listed as part of a voluntary recall by Skippy Foods, LLC. Four varieties of the Skippy brand are subject to the recall:. According to the company's website,...
In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas’ first tornado of 2022 touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday night. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka, it developed at 7:56 p.m. near Ozawkie and ended at 8:06 p.m. around Nortonville. The tornado’s path was 9.7 miles in length and 10 yards in width. NWS rated […]
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday could bring severe weather to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. After spotty drizzle to open the day, temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s as a warm front lifts through. Thunderstorms are expected to follow in the evening. The Omaha metro area could see...
I do love it when the Farmers' Almanac comes out with its summer prediction. Not because I put a ton of stock in their analysis, but because it means we're done with winter. Or at least done talking about winter. With that, it's time for the Farmers’ Almanac summer prediction....
Iowa lawmakers seem poised, with their latest effort to update the state’s popular but long-struggling bottle bill, to give everyone what they want. Everyone, that is, except consumers. What do consumers want? Most simply want the convenience of returning their empties to their grocery stores or nearby redemption centers. They also want to keep bottles […]
The post Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0