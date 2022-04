LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Ricketts traveled to Holdrege on Monday to meet with locals following the outbreak of the Road 739 Fire. Representatives from the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and several local officials and community members met at the Sun Theatre to discuss conditions around the area following a major wildfire that burned thousands of acres across a 22-mile-long stretch of land in Furnas and Gosper Counties.

