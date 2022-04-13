ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keke Palmer to host NBC's reboot of 'Password' game show

By Connor Grott
 2 days ago
April 12 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer will serve as the host for NBC's reboot of the classic game show Password, the network announced Tuesday.

Jimmy Fallon will executive produce the updated eight-episode game show, which is slated for a summer premiere. Fallon has featured the game as a segment on The Tonight Show and Late Night in recent years.

Fallon also will play in each of the hour-long episodes as the celebrity/contestant duos compete for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using just one-word clues.

The first episode of Password will be dedicated to the late Betty White, who died in December at the age of 99. White has long been considered one of Password's greatest players.

The season will conclude with a special episode featuring an all-celebrity lineup that will play for charity.

Password initially debuted in 1961 on CBS and ran for more than 1,500 episodes before shifting to ABC in 1971. The program has featured many celebrity guests and spawned multiple spinoffs over the course of its run.

NBC revived the game show in 1979 and 1984 before Fallon reintroduced it to audiences on his late-night shows.

Palmer, the star of Jordan Peele's upcoming movie Nope, has starred in series such as Scream Queens and Berlin Station, as well as the feature film Hustlers.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

