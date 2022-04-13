ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Strawberry harvesting machine could help as industry sees labor decline

fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of laborers willing to work in strawberry...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvesting
scitechdaily.com

Invasive Insects Will Kill 1.4 Million US Street Trees Over the Next 30 Years, Costing Over $900 Million

A new study by researchers from McGill University, the USDA Forest Service Southern Research Station, and North Carolina State University estimates that over the next 30 years, 1.4 million street trees will be killed by invasive insects, costing over $900 million USD to replace. The findings are published in the British Ecological Society’s Journal of Applied Ecology.
ANIMALS
technologynetworks.com

Toxic Materials Detected in Water With Help of Machine Learning

Waste materials from oil sands extraction, stored in tailings ponds, can pose a risk to the natural habitat and neighbouring communities when they leach into groundwater and surface ecosystems. Until now, the challenge for the oil sands industry is that the proper analysis of toxic waste materials has been difficult...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Redwood trees have two types of leaves, scientists find – a trait that could help them survive in a changing climate

Coast redwoods are amazing trees that scientists have studied for generations. We know they are the tallest living trees and have survived for millennia, resisting fire and pests. Because redwoods are long-lived, large and decay-resistant, the forests they dominate store more above-ground mass, and thus presumably more carbon, than any other ecosystem on Earth. Nonetheless, while working on a recently published study, colleagues at the University of California, Davis, and Cal Poly Humboldt and I learned a secret that had been sitting right under our noses. Redwoods, it turns out, have two types of leaves that look different and perform...
FELTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry

Comments / 0

Community Policy