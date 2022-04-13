Crews try to save owl

PILOT ROCK — One day last July, three longtime friends headed to the mountains to cool off in a swimming hole. They never imagined one of them wouldn't make it home. The young men — Kyler Carter and Braydon Postma, both 23, and Cody Watson, 21 — had a close-knit friendship. They’d bonded as young boys in Pilot Rock, playing ball, tag and climbing on the jungle gym. In later years, they hunted and hiked in the mountains, tubed in McKay Reservoir, participated in sports and played competitive games of Call of Duty: Black Ops II.
