ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Crews try to save owl

fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rescue operation is underway to save a lone owl after...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
BBC

Keswick miracle dog Max the springer spaniel dies

A springer spaniel who became an online star for his daily walks has died. Max the Miracle Dog gained worldwide fame when videos of his walks in the Lake District were posted on Facebook. His owner Kerry Irving credits Max - who was immortalised as a statue - with saving...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owls#Rat Poison#Wildlife#Rats
BBC

Two people and dog die after A52 crash

Two people and a dog have died following a crash involving a motorbike and pedestrian. Emergency services were called to the A52, at Ashbourne, Derbyshire, just after 15:00 GMT on Saturday. Police said a woman, in her 50s, and her dog died at the scene, while the motorbike rider -...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Guest sues beachfront hotel after cockroach climbed into his ear while he slept and caused him hearing loss

A man is suing a South Carolina hotel after a cockroach crawled into his ear while he slept and allegedly caused him hearing loss, according to court documents.Todd VanSickle of Ohio has filed a lawsuit for alleged negligence against  Sands Ocean Club Homeowners Association and Ocean Annie’s Operations, Inc, who operates Sands Ocean Club Resort at Myrtle Beach.According to the lawsuit, Mr VanSickle stayed at the hotel in July 2021 and woke up with “extreme pain” caused by a cockroach crawling into his ear.The incident has caused Mr VanSickle to suffer hearing loss and disruption to his daily routine both...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KTBS

Natchitoches man burned while trying to save pets from fire

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches man was burned this morning while attempting to save his pets from his burning home. The man, identified by Natchitoches sheriff's deputies as Alexander Trichel, 34, was taken by EMS to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with second- and third-degree burns to his back. The fire...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
BBC

Disabled dog found 'dumped like rubbish' near Bromsgrove

A disabled dog found tied to a tree in a secluded spot could have been "dumped like rubbish" due to his deformity, an animal charity has said. The RSPCA is appealing for information after the dog was discovered on a patch of land near Bromsgrove in Worcestershire. The animal was...
ANIMALS
Bay News 9

Don't get cold trying to save on gas

It’s no surprise that gas prices have been high and getting higher every day, which has led to some creative thinking on ways to save gasoline. While at the office last week, the topic of using the heat in your car in the winter came up. One of our employees said he wasn’t using the heat while driving to save at the pump. But do they correlate? I did some research to find the answer.
TRAFFIC
East Oregonian

'We tried to save each other'

PILOT ROCK — One day last July, three longtime friends headed to the mountains to cool off in a swimming hole. They never imagined one of them wouldn't make it home. The young men — Kyler Carter and Braydon Postma, both 23, and Cody Watson, 21 — had a close-knit friendship. They’d bonded as young boys in Pilot Rock, playing ball, tag and climbing on the jungle gym. In later years, they hunted and hiked in the mountains, tubed in McKay Reservoir, participated in sports and played competitive games of Call of Duty: Black Ops II.
PILOT ROCK, OR
WRAL

Lake Gaston man describes trying to save wife from house fire

Lake Gaston man describes trying to save wife from house fire. John Alford, whose wife was killed in March 2018, testified Wednesday in the murder trial for Lester Kearney, describing the moment he woke up to an intruder and witnessed his wife being kidnapped, injured then left in a raging house fire that destroyed most of his home.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Teenage arsonists told 'wheelie bin fires cost your parents money'

Deliberate wheelie bin fires have cost taxpayers across Tyne and Wear more than £3,000 in just three months, officials say. Firefighters have tackled 132 callouts in 2022, with the majority linked to teenage anti-social behaviour. There were 50 wheelie bin fires alone in West Denton in March, with Newcastle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Search for owners after sick dog found in Shropshire field

The RSPCA is trying to find the owner of a sick dog which had to be put down after being found in a field. Suzi Smith, an RSPCA Inspector, said it had clearly been in need of medical attention and added: "It is concerning that someone would allow a dog to get in such a state."
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy