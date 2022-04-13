LISTEN: KMOX call of Pujols' first HR of season

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) -- It was a matter of time. And this didn't take long.

In just his second start at designated hitter in 2022, Albert Pujols launched a first-inning home run -- following a two-run blast by Nolan Arenado -- to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead over the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium.

A curtain call followed after Pujols circled the bases with the 680th home run of his career.

John Rooney and Ricky Horton had the call on KMOX and the Cardinals Radio Network. Click above for the highlight.