Video shows road rage shooting in North Las Vegas, police now investigating

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating an apparent road rage shooting on Monday morning on Civic Center Drive. The video obtained by 8NewsNow.com shows what appears to be a person pointing a gun at another car where a passenger is recording with a phone.

Kimberly, the woman who recorded the gunfire video chose only to be identified by her first name and not show her face on camera, said that a woman driving a light blue Camry fired a single round into her car after driving recklessly for a few minutes.

In an interview with 8NewsNow.com, Kimberly said she took her mother to work around 7:45 a.m. on Monday. She was driving on Civic Center Drive, and shortly after crossing over Las Vegas Blvd., she ended up behind a blue Toyota Camry. Kimberly continued behind the car until she stopped at a turning lane of the Cheyenne intersection.

Kimberly recounts that the light turned green, but the car in front of her did not move. She said the other driver appeared not to notice the light turning green and, according to Kimberly, was looking down, so she honked her horn. The Camry driver then moved but slowly. She followed behind the car toward Losee Road for several minutes until both vehicles came to another stop. Kimberly says they were both to turn north, but the Camry did not allow her to pass and constantly swerved to block her from passing.

Bullet hole in Kimberly’s car after an alleged road rage shooting in North Las Vegas. (Photo: Kimberly)

Kimberly said they both eventually turned, and then the driver of the Camry changed into the left lane of the two-lane road and slowed beside her car. Kimberly says the Camry driver slowed behind them only to speed up again, pointed a gun, and fired, striking Kimberly’s car as she sped past them. Kimberly said nor her mother nor she was injured but were shaken by the incident.

Photos Kimberly provided to 8NewsNow.com show a bullet hole in the rear door of her car.

After the shooting, the Camry driver sped off and made a turn east on Gowan Road. Kimberly drove to a safe area, parked, and called North Las Vegas Police to file a report.

Kimberly describes the driver of the Camry as a Black woman in her mid-20s, wearing metal-framed glasses and hair in a half ponytail/bun with braids. According to Kimberly, the Camry did not have license plates, so she was not able to provide that information.

8NewsNow.com contacted the North Las Vegas Police department, who confirmed they did take the report and are investigating.

“I just don’t want this to happen to anybody else. It was senseless, there was no reason for it,” Kimberly told 8NewsNow.com. “It’s not a nice experience to not feel safe driving even to work or commuting anywhere.”

Blue Camry involved in an alleged road rage shooting in North Las Vegas according. (Photo: Kimberly)

When asked, Kimberly said the only interactions she had with the Camry driver was the single horn honk and making eye contact at one point.

North Las Vegas Police told 8NewsNow.com there are several things drivers should not do when in a situation like this. The first thing is to not make eye contact with an angry driver. Other tips for anyone in a similar situation include the following:

Don’t respond to aggression with aggression.

If you feel you are at risk, drive to a public place such as a police station, hospital or fire station.

When you park, allow room so you can pull out safely if someone approaches you aggressively.

If you are confronted, stay as calm and courteous as possible.

If you feel threatened, call 911 and try to calmly explain your location and the situation.

North Las Vegas Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no further details have been provided. This is a developing story check back for updates.

