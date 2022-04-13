ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Video shows road rage shooting in North Las Vegas, police now investigating

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3BcW_0f7UKGfO00

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating an apparent road rage shooting on Monday morning on Civic Center Drive. The video obtained by 8NewsNow.com shows what appears to be a person pointing a gun at another car where a passenger is recording with a phone.

VIDEO SHOWS ROAD RAGE SHOOTING

Kimberly, the woman who recorded the gunfire video chose only to be identified by her first name and not show her face on camera, said that a woman driving a light blue Camry fired a single round into her car after driving recklessly for a few minutes.

In an interview with 8NewsNow.com, Kimberly said she took her mother to work around 7:45 a.m. on Monday. She was driving on Civic Center Drive, and shortly after crossing over Las Vegas Blvd., she ended up behind a blue Toyota Camry. Kimberly continued behind the car until she stopped at a turning lane of the Cheyenne intersection.

Kimberly recounts that the light turned green, but the car in front of her did not move. She said the other driver appeared not to notice the light turning green and, according to Kimberly, was looking down, so she honked her horn. The Camry driver then moved but slowly. She followed behind the car toward Losee Road for several minutes until both vehicles came to another stop. Kimberly says they were both to turn north, but the Camry did not allow her to pass and constantly swerved to block her from passing.

WOMAN INVOLVED IN ROAD RAGE SHOOTING SPEAKS TO 8NEWSNOW.COM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krNbR_0f7UKGfO00
Bullet hole in Kimberly’s car after an alleged road rage shooting in North Las Vegas. (Photo: Kimberly)

Kimberly said they both eventually turned, and then the driver of the Camry changed into the left lane of the two-lane road and slowed beside her car. Kimberly says the Camry driver slowed behind them only to speed up again, pointed a gun, and fired, striking Kimberly’s car as she sped past them. Kimberly said nor her mother nor she was injured but were shaken by the incident.

Photos Kimberly provided to 8NewsNow.com show a bullet hole in the rear door of her car.

After the shooting, the Camry driver sped off and made a turn east on Gowan Road. Kimberly drove to a safe area, parked, and called North Las Vegas Police to file a report.

Kimberly describes the driver of the Camry as a Black woman in her mid-20s, wearing metal-framed glasses and hair in a half ponytail/bun with braids. According to Kimberly, the Camry did not have license plates, so she was not able to provide that information.

8NewsNow.com contacted the North Las Vegas Police department, who confirmed they did take the report and are investigating.

“I just don’t want this to happen to anybody else. It was senseless, there was no reason for it,” Kimberly told 8NewsNow.com. “It’s not a nice experience to not feel safe driving even to work or commuting anywhere.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YmMdn_0f7UKGfO00
Blue Camry involved in an alleged road rage shooting in North Las Vegas according. (Photo: Kimberly)

When asked, Kimberly said the only interactions she had with the Camry driver was the single horn honk and making eye contact at one point.

North Las Vegas Police told 8NewsNow.com there are several things drivers should not do when in a situation like this. The first thing is to not make eye contact with an angry driver. Other tips for anyone in a similar situation include the following:

  • Don’t respond to aggression with aggression.
  • If you feel you are at risk, drive to a public place such as a police station, hospital or fire station.
  • When you park, allow room so you can pull out safely if someone approaches you aggressively.
  • If you are confronted, stay as calm and courteous as possible.
  • If you feel threatened, call 911 and try to calmly explain your location and the situation.

North Las Vegas Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no further details have been provided. This is a developing story check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 13

Related
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Commuting#Police#Road Rage
People

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

New video shows road rage suspect arrest in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post shows new video of deputies taking a road into custody in February. On February 23 deputies were called to a shots fired call near the Double Eagle Airport. Jorge Dominguez was driving a red Toyota when he fired a single shot at another vehicle. BCSO […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Tri-City Herald

Mom of three shoots and kills her ex-boyfriend after break-in, Nevada police say

A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend following an early morning break-in at her home, Las Vegas police told news sources. The mother of three called 911 at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, to report her ex-boyfriend had shattered a window to break into her home in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, police told KLAS. Dispatchers heard the man break another window.
PUBLIC SAFETY
8 News Now

8 News Now

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy