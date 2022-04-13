Late rally from Cumberland Valley too much for State College
State College hosted undefeated Cumberland Valley Tuesday evening. The Little Lions got a strong outing from Brady Bendik on the mound. The right hander pitched 5.2 innings and struck out 7 while allowing a pair of unearned runs.
The Little Lions led 3-0 heading into the 6th inning, but the Eagles were able muster four runs in the final two innings to defeat State College 4-0.
Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
Comments / 0