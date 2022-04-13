Late rally from Cumberland Valley too much for State College

State College hosted undefeated Cumberland Valley Tuesday evening. The Little Lions got a strong outing from Brady Bendik on the mound. The right hander pitched 5.2 innings and struck out 7 while allowing a pair of unearned runs.

The Little Lions led 3-0 heading into the 6th inning, but the Eagles were able muster four runs in the final two innings to defeat State College 4-0.

