Roundup: Rally falls short for Coshocton baseball

COSHOCTON — Visiting Garaway plated two runs in the first and fifth innings and held off a Coshocton rally for a 4-3 non-league win on Tuesday at Lake Park.

The Pirates took advantage of a hit batter and an error in a two-run first, as Cameron Coblentz and Alexander Roden delivered two-out, run-scoring singles.

Alexander Roden added a two-run single in the fifth to stretch the Garaway lead to 4-0.

The Redskins tried to rally in the sixth. Zach Jennings opened the frame with a walk, while Hudson Wesney and Blake Alexander singled to load the bases. Coby Moore followed with a ground ball to shortstop, and an error on the play, allowed all three runners to score.

The Pirates notched a strikeout and got the second out on a sacrifice before two walks loaded the bases for Coshocton (2-2), but a ground out ended the threat.

The Redskins were retired in order in the seventh.

Gavin Mathias took the loss, giving up four unearned runs on four hits with three walks in 4 2/3 innings. Gage Wright threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, while Kobe Rust and Colton Conkle also had hits in the loss.

Brady Roden was the winning pitcher, giving up two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings, and Zack Misko had two hits.

Softball

Sandy Valley 3, Ridgewood 2: Breeli Faiello delivered a walk-off RBI double to give the Cardinals an Inter-Valley Conference win.

The pitching was strong on both sides. McKenna Burk struck out five for the win, while Ava Kulbacki fanned four.

Faiello led Sandy Valley with two hits in three at bats.

Danville 11, River View 0 (5 inn.): The Lady Bears were held to two hits and dropped to 1-7 with a non-league setback.

Adison Smith suffered the loss, surrendering 10 runs, three earned, on nine hits in three innings, while Raelee McPeak and Kaylee Brehm had singles for River View.

Track and Field

River View boys win MVL tri-meet: The Black Bears totaled 69 points against Sheridan's 59 and Crooksville's 47 in a home triangular.

Hunter Miller placed first in the 3,200 (11:49), Dominic Durben claimed the 110 hurdles (16.36), Koda Klein, Laired Williamson, Sam Adams and Durben captured the 4x200 (1:38.22), Williamson, Javin Robinson, Cael Summers and Adams were first in the 4x400 (3:40.2), Summers, Miller, Robinson and Adams ran a winning time of 9:01.65 in the 4x800, Aiden Berger won the shot (38-10 1/4) and Ashton Winner took the discus (110-6) for River View.

Sheridan's Reed Coconis in the 200 (25.02), Simon Conrad in the 800 (2:12.55), Raine Rodich in the 1,600 (4:54.96), the 4x100 of Spencer Showalter, Thomas Helsel, Isaac Jarrett and Kyle Peters (47.32) and Michael Tolliver in the pole vault (9-6) earned wins, while Crooksville's Gage Frash in the 100 (12.07) and 400 (57.07), Blaze Hunter in the 300 hurdles (45.71), Landon Addington in the high jump (5-8) and Nathan Ferguson in the long jump (17-4) were also winners.

The Sheridan girls won with 109.66 with River View second (49) and Crooksville (16.33).

Adrienne Spicer in the 100 (13.23), Beckett Strong in the 200 (28.53), Katelyn Heath in the 400 (1:03.43) and long jump (16-8), Nora Covey in the 800 (2:44.25), Jenna Stewart in the 1,600 (5:55) and 3,200 (13:22), Claire Shriner in the 100 hurdles (17.52) and 300 hurdles (48.21), the 4x100 of Julie Nichols, Spicer, Addi Shaeffer and Kira Howe (53.49), the 4x200 of Kenna Kellermeyer, Kenzi Perkins, Strong and Shaeffer (1:52.11), the 4x800 of Faith and Nora Covey, Olivia Shonk and Grace Householder (11:07), and Rilea Waite in the shot (32-1) were winners for the Generals.

Cortney Bookless, Krysten Smalley, Tru Berry and Caily Shriver won the 4x400 in 4:32.52, Kirsten Courtright was first in the pole vault (7-6), Audrey Border placed first in the discus (71-8) for the Lady Bears, while Bookless (100), Lydia Black (400), the 4x100 of Bookless, Ashlyn Tumblin, Smalley and Shriver were second.

Crooksville's Jada May won the high jump (4-8).

Boys Tennis

Zanesville 5, Coshocton 0: The Blue Devils moved to 4-1 by winning all five matches in straight sets.

No. 1 singles Lucas Watson topped Alex Laaper, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 singles Jeremiah Penrose downed Zhen Wang, 6-0, 6-1; and No. 3 singles, Tyson Omen defeated Andrew Gibson, 6-0, 6-1.

The first doubles of Evan Dinan and Samuel Lightle won 6-0, 6-0 over Cady Jackson, and Laura Tajon and second doubles of Joshua Lightle and Sky Cooke defeated Eva Miller Stanton and Syler Dostrioh, 6-0, 6-1.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Roundup: Rally falls short for Coshocton baseball