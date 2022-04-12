ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Roundup: Rally falls short for Coshocton baseball

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago

COSHOCTON — Visiting Garaway plated two runs in the first and fifth innings and held off a Coshocton rally for a 4-3 non-league win on Tuesday at Lake Park.

The Pirates took advantage of a hit batter and an error in a two-run first, as Cameron Coblentz and Alexander Roden delivered two-out, run-scoring singles.

Alexander Roden added a two-run single in the fifth to stretch the Garaway lead to 4-0.

The Redskins tried to rally in the sixth. Zach Jennings opened the frame with a walk, while Hudson Wesney and Blake Alexander singled to load the bases. Coby Moore followed with a ground ball to shortstop, and an error on the play, allowed all three runners to score.

The Pirates notched a strikeout and got the second out on a sacrifice before two walks loaded the bases for Coshocton (2-2), but a ground out ended the threat.

The Redskins were retired in order in the seventh.

Gavin Mathias took the loss, giving up four unearned runs on four hits with three walks in 4 2/3 innings. Gage Wright threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, while Kobe Rust and Colton Conkle also had hits in the loss.

Brady Roden was the winning pitcher, giving up two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings, and Zack Misko had two hits.

Softball

Sandy Valley 3, Ridgewood 2: Breeli Faiello delivered a walk-off RBI double to give the Cardinals an Inter-Valley Conference win.

The pitching was strong on both sides. McKenna Burk struck out five for the win, while Ava Kulbacki fanned four.

Faiello led Sandy Valley with two hits in three at bats.

Danville 11, River View 0 (5 inn.): The Lady Bears were held to two hits and dropped to 1-7 with a non-league setback.

Adison Smith suffered the loss, surrendering 10 runs, three earned, on nine hits in three innings, while Raelee McPeak and Kaylee Brehm had singles for River View.

Track and Field

River View boys win MVL tri-meet: The Black Bears totaled 69 points against Sheridan's 59 and Crooksville's 47 in a home triangular.

Hunter Miller placed first in the 3,200 (11:49), Dominic Durben claimed the 110 hurdles (16.36), Koda Klein, Laired Williamson, Sam Adams and Durben captured the 4x200 (1:38.22), Williamson, Javin Robinson, Cael Summers and Adams were first in the 4x400 (3:40.2), Summers, Miller, Robinson and Adams ran a winning time of 9:01.65 in the 4x800, Aiden Berger won the shot (38-10 1/4) and Ashton Winner took the discus (110-6) for River View.

Sheridan's Reed Coconis in the 200 (25.02), Simon Conrad in the 800 (2:12.55), Raine Rodich in the 1,600 (4:54.96), the 4x100 of Spencer Showalter, Thomas Helsel, Isaac Jarrett and Kyle Peters (47.32) and Michael Tolliver in the pole vault (9-6) earned wins, while Crooksville's Gage Frash in the 100 (12.07) and 400 (57.07), Blaze Hunter in the 300 hurdles (45.71), Landon Addington in the high jump (5-8) and Nathan Ferguson in the long jump (17-4) were also winners.

The Sheridan girls won with 109.66 with River View second (49) and Crooksville (16.33).

Adrienne Spicer in the 100 (13.23), Beckett Strong in the 200 (28.53), Katelyn Heath in the 400 (1:03.43) and long jump (16-8), Nora Covey in the 800 (2:44.25), Jenna Stewart in the 1,600 (5:55) and 3,200 (13:22), Claire Shriner in the 100 hurdles (17.52) and 300 hurdles (48.21), the 4x100 of Julie Nichols, Spicer, Addi Shaeffer and Kira Howe (53.49), the 4x200 of Kenna Kellermeyer, Kenzi Perkins, Strong and Shaeffer (1:52.11), the 4x800 of Faith and Nora Covey, Olivia Shonk and Grace Householder (11:07), and Rilea Waite in the shot (32-1) were winners for the Generals.

Cortney Bookless, Krysten Smalley, Tru Berry and Caily Shriver won the 4x400 in 4:32.52, Kirsten Courtright was first in the pole vault (7-6), Audrey Border placed first in the discus (71-8) for the Lady Bears, while Bookless (100), Lydia Black (400), the 4x100 of Bookless, Ashlyn Tumblin, Smalley and Shriver were second.

Crooksville's Jada May won the high jump (4-8).

Boys Tennis

Zanesville 5, Coshocton 0: The Blue Devils moved to 4-1 by winning all five matches in straight sets.

No. 1 singles Lucas Watson topped Alex Laaper, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 singles Jeremiah Penrose downed Zhen Wang, 6-0, 6-1; and No. 3 singles, Tyson Omen defeated Andrew Gibson, 6-0, 6-1.

The first doubles of Evan Dinan and Samuel Lightle won 6-0, 6-0 over Cady Jackson, and Laura Tajon and second doubles of Joshua Lightle and Sky Cooke defeated Eva Miller Stanton and Syler Dostrioh, 6-0, 6-1.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Roundup: Rally falls short for Coshocton baseball

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Virginia Daily

Prep roundup: Wildcats fall short to Warriors in softball

Warren County fell short in a high-scoring game against Sherando, 14-10, in a road softball contest. The Wildcats trailed 4-0 early, but rallied to take a 7-4 lead in the top of the fifth. The Wildcats extended the lead to 10-7 in the top of the sixth. However, the Warriors responded with a seven-run bottom of the sixth inning to take a 14-10 advantage.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coshocton, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Danville, OH
City
Coshocton, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
Anniston Star

Prep roundup: Oxford softball wins at Springville

SPRINGVILLE — Oxford scored five runs in the final three innings, including three in the seventh inning, and beat Springville 8-5 in Class 6A, Area 13 softball action Wednesday. Top performers for Oxford:. —Ashlyn Burns, 3-for-3, two runs, RBI. —Matti Sprayberry, 2-for-4, RBI. —Berkley Mooney, 1-for-4, two RBIs; pitched...
SPRINGVILLE, AL
fcfreepress

Shippensburg : Raiders Win Both Softball Games

The Bulldogs hosted Shippensburg University at the BSU Softball Field on Wednesday. The Raiders held Bowie State to just five singles as they took both wins from the Bulldogs. : Ship U: Women’s Softball Sweep at East Stroudsburg in Doubleheader. What Happened. Game 1: Shippensburg 8, Bowie State 0...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Fannett-Metal : Baseball Team Defeats Claysburg-Kimmel

The Fannett-Metal Tigers baseball team traveled to Claysburg, PA to play against the Claysburg-Kimmel Bulldogs. The Tigers dominated the Bulldogs with a score 20-1. The Tigers pounded out 13 hits and benefited from 13 walks and hit batters to roll past the Bulldogs by a score of 20-1. “We had a very good approach at the plate today. We drew a lot of walks, but when they threw strikes we attacked the ball and hit it hard”, said Fannett-Metal Coach Paul Coffman.
CLAYSBURG, PA
The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

857
Followers
461
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

coshocton, coshocton county, ohio, coshocton newspaper, coshocton news, warsaw news, west lafayette news

 http://coshoctontribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy