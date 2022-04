Barcelona's Europa League lives are on the line on Thursday when Xavi Hernandez's men host Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of the quarterfinal round. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, and you can watch the match live on Paramount+. The first leg finished in a 1-1 draw in Germany, with all roads leading to the famed Camp Nou to decide this tie. The winner in regulation will advance, while a draw would bring on extra time. If 30 extra minutes go by without a winner, then penalty kicks will be used to decide the victor. Barça (-295 via Caesars Sportsbook) are the favorites as they enter on a 15-game unbeaten streak. The winner of this tie will face the winner of the Lyon-West Ham tie in the semifinals.

UEFA ・ 14 HOURS AGO