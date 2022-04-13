ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Burlington School District to decide on high school design by end of April

By Devin Bates
 2 days ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. – On Tuesday, the Burlington School District held a public forum to get community feedback on five concept designs for a new high school.

Once a plan for the building emerges, Burlington voters will have their say at the ballot box in November. In the meantime, the Burlington School Board intends to narrow in on a design by April 27.

“It’s an aggressive timeline, we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can at this point and throughout the process to make sure we’re hitting that,” Superintendent Tom Flanagan said. “It’s also really important that we have the time to engage with the community, to understand the concepts and get that feedback.”

All five concept designs aim to have students out of Downtown BHS and back on Institute Road for the start of the 2025-2026 school year. Costs range from $180 million to $197 million, but key variables include parking, ease of access between BHS and the Burlington Technical Center, and the construction timeline.

The looming deadline to select a design had some community members frustrated.

“It’s unfortunate that the public has had one meeting a month ago, and within another month from now, we’re going to have the school board vote on the thing,” one attendee said. “It doesn’t seem like community involvement has been much.”

Several others voiced similar concerns, including nearby residents of the Institute Road site. The District is accepting written feedback through a survey on its website , which also includes details about the project and possible designs.

“We’re open to all feedback, and we believe even though sometimes it’s hard to answer hard questions, it’s better to answer those earlier on than wait, so we’re here to have those conversations,” Flanagan said.

