SAG Forced David Tennant To Legally Change His Name, And 11 Other Celebs Who Made Their Stage Names Into Their Legal Ones

Sean Penn Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About His Marriage: ‘I Was Neglectful’
While holding nothing back, Sean Penn just opened up about his third marriage in the new cover story for Hollywood Authentic. The Milk star, 61, admitted he is still in love with his estranged wife, actress Leila George, 30, who filed for divorce from him in October of last year.
How Rich Is 2022 Oscar Winner Will Smith?
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air became king of the Oscars. Will Smith was nominated for two of the biggest honors at the 93rd Academy Awards -- Best Actor and Best Picture -- as the star and producer of...
Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch
Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
Quincy Jones’ Kids: Meet His 7 Children, Including Rashida Jones & Quincy Jones III
The legendary music producer is the proud papa of six daughters and one son. Find out more about his incredible brood here!. Quincy Jones is an absolute legend in the music industry. The 89-year-old Chicago native is responsible for some of the biggest songs by such iconic performers as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Michael Jackson. His work as a composer, writer and producer earned him a whopping 80 Grammy nominations, with 28 wins. He’s even been nominated for an Oscar on seven occasions! Hitting the high note time after time has allowed the former jazz musician to achieve a massive net worth of $500 million!
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith React to Regina Hall’s Oscars Joke About Their Open Marriage
Good sports! Regina Hall made a joke at the expense of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars — and the couple handled it like champs. The Little star, 51, mentioned the A-list couple while hosting the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27, during a bit where she said certain audience members' […]
Mark Wahlberg says he's had to stop going to several churches because he kept getting pitched movie ideas
"I'm not at church looking to find material," the actor told Insider. "I'm trying to find some peace and quiet to be able to worship."
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z Under Fire For Hosting Oscars Afterparty At Chateau Marmont During Hotel Boycott
It is a location that has historically hosted Hollywood's elite but in recent years, Chateau Marmont has faced a new wave of controversy. The hotel is in the heart of West Hollywood has seen its fair share of scandals, including being the scene where comedian John Belushi passed away from a drug overdose. Even with its tragedies, Chateau Marmont is a coveted location in Hollywood as it is often where the rich and famous host their events, and this weekend, Jay-Z has reportedly planned an afterparty for the Academy Awards.
Hello Magazine
Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild
Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
Jimmy Kimmel on Will Smith: ‘Even Kanye was like, you went on stage and did what?’
On Monday evening, late-night hosts tore into by far the most talked-about moment from the Oscars: Will Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “Even Kanye was like, ‘you went on stage and did what at an awards show?’” said Jimmy Kimmel.
hotnewhiphop.com
"Saturday Night Live" Re-enacts Chris Rock & Will Smith Slap: Watch
As is tradition when something historic happens in the celebrity world, last night saw Saturday Night Live re-enact "The Slap," which has been practically all the internet could talk about for the last week. In case you missed it, during the 94th Academy Awards, Chris Rock made a comment about...
Complex
Donald Glover Shares His Thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars Slap, Gives Update on New Music
With Atlanta’s third season now being rolled out, complete with a pair of Hiro Murai-directed premiere episodes, star and creator Donald Glover stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to give fans some insight on how his creative process has changed over the years. Expectedly, Glover was also asked about Will Smith’s Oscars slap, as well as the possibility of a new album under the Childish Gambino moniker.
Jada Pinkett Smith Makes Her 1st Public Appearance Since Husband Will Smith’s Oscars Ban: Photo
Stepping out. Jada Pinkett Smith was photographed on the red carpet for the first time since her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards. “Big shout out to @shondarhimes for helping the dreams of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy to become a reality,” the Red Table Talk cohost, 50, captioned a Sunday, April 10, […]
Jimmy Kimmel Responds After Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Him to Capitol Police Over Will Smith Oscars Joke
After Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Will Smith hypothetically slapping her, the comedian defended his humor. The politician, 47, took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 6, writing, "@ABC this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice." Kimmel, 54, for his part, replied to the […]
Denzel Washington Prayed With Will Smith During Oscars After Chris Rock Slap: “I Couldn’t Have Sat in My Seat”
Denzel Washington has spoken publicly for the first time about the 2022 Oscars and his response during the ceremony after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the stage of the Dolby Theatre. On Saturday, the Oscar-winning actor appeared with author and pastor T.D. Jakes as part of his International Leadership Summit in a discussion centered on Washington’s career and faith. During the panel, the conversation turned to Sunday night’s Oscars, where Smith took to the stage in an unscripted move and slapped Rock after the comedian and presenter made a reference to Jada Pinkett Smith, her bald hairstyle and the film...
Fox News
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-‘entanglement’ exposes details of their affair in new song
Jada Pinkett Smith’s former lover is shedding some light into their "entanglement." August Alsina, 29, shared a few clips to his Instagram on Monday sampling a new song titled, "Shake the World," which exposes details of his affair with Pinkett Smith, 50, in 2015. "Well, of course some s---...
Here Are All the Details About 'Black Ink Crew: Compton' Star KP's Main Squeeze
An integral part of the Black Ink Crew: Compton plot consists of chronicling the personal and professional lives of the stars. With tons of drama and speculation surrounding the romantic relationships on the show, it’s no surprise that viewers are locked in every week to soak it all up. However, it appears that I AM Compton shop owner Danny “KP” Kirkpatrick doesn’t have any relationship drama.
Cardi B. & Family Will Guest Star On Nickelodeon’s Animated Series ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show!’
Cardi B. is showing up as Sharki B. and bringing her family along to Nickelodeon's animated series Baby Shark’s Big Show!
Hello Magazine
Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post
Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
Hypebae
Cardi B Is Making Her 'Baby Shark' Debut
Cardi B is making a cameo appearance in a new episode of Baby Shark’s Big Show, the children’s animation based on the viral song “Baby Shark.” Her husband Offset and their daughter Kulture will be joining the musician. The rapper will appear on screens as “Sharki...
Hello Magazine
Nicola Peltz upgrades diamond ring after $3million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham may not be on their honeymoon, but they are still very much on cloud nine. On Wednesday, five days after they said 'I do' in a star-studded Jewish ceremony, the couple headed out for brunch with three very important people, Nicola's best friend Angela, her stylist Leslie Fremar and their PR Alex Shack.
BuzzFeed
